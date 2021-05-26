Rumors so far about old-new couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A file photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Strong points The couple took a mini-trip to Montana in April

Ben was also spotted at JLo’s house in Miami.

The couple got engaged in 2002, they separated two years later

New Delhi:

The ‘are they going, aren’t they going’ debate may go on forever, but as of now, everything seems to be going well for the new Hollywood couple on the block – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Since the star couple was spotted vacationing in Montana, the rumors have been busy and how. Whether it’s spotting the Batman star at JLo’s beach house in Miami (the footage also seems to fit the narrative), or reports of the couple sneaking up in kisses in the middle of workouts. Ben and JLo are said to have rekindled the romance they ended 17 years ago. Once upon a time Tooth co-stars were engaged. Around 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later. JLo and Ben Affleck were married (and divorced) to Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, respectively. Things seem to be going well for two, who recently broke up with their respective partners. JLo was previously dating Alex Rodriguez, while Ben Affleck was with actress Ana de Armas. Here is a compilation of what the two would have been since April.

It happened: PDA in the gym

The latest flame of rumors concerns the couple’s PDA in a gym. The actors snuck into a kiss as they worked out together in Miami, reports AND. They “shared a kiss between sets. They went to do their workouts with separate coaches, but they made no attempt to hide their relationship. They stayed close to each other while at the same time. practicing and hugging, playing together and sharing a kiss between sets. It was clear to everyone that they had intense chemistry and that they were having fun together, “ET said citing a source.

Stuck in time

Well, it looks like you can turn back time after all. Now that “Benifer” (as their fans popularly call them) are together, can we focus on the watch the actor wore recently. Well a recent Buzzfeed report stated that the accessory has been on around the clock for a while (literally). He said in a report that it’s the same watch JLo gave Ben during the Jenny from the OR video clip, in which he played a famous role. It was given to him in 2002. After the couple was pictured leaving a rental home in Miami, the watch also reappeared.

Is On the floor, Sorry we wanted in JLo’s balcony

Ended with a getaway to Montana, the 48-year-old actor and director was spotted relaxing at Jennifer Lopez’s waterfront home in Miami. Daily mail shared photos of the actor sitting and enjoying the view from JLo’s house. In the photos, the actor could be seen smiling, sitting and relaxing on the balcony. Well all we can say is we have to believe if it’s there in the pictures.

What happens in Montana doesn’t always stay in Montana

Well, well, this is where it all started or maybe rekindled would be a better word, given the fact that the stars were romantically involved in the early 2000s. People Said, “Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong bond. Everything has been fast and intense, but Jennifer is happy.” The couple were even spotted arriving in Los Angeles together after this. What followed was a shower of enthusiastic fan tweets, constant paparazzi interference and more.

It can be love? Perhaps!

Excited can’t even begin to describe how we felt after reading a Daily mail report which stated that the singer is impressed with Ben Affleck’s efforts on the romance front. A source close to the 51-year-old star said. “She loves the way Ben Affleck” really puts in a huge effort. JLo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him, “the Daily Mail said, citing a source. Well, if that’s not a sign of being happy, we don’t know what it is.”