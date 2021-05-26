KRK says he’s not here to destroy Salman Khan’s career after being sued for libel for Radhe magazine | Entertainment News





Self-proclaimed actor and critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has said he was slapped with a defamation notice by actor Salman Khan. KRK claimed this was the result of his unfavorable review of Salmans’ latest version, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Earlier this month, KRK shared a video after watching the first half of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at a Dubai theater and cried dramatically for fear of having to go inside after the interval. Mera dimaag totally ghoom gaya hai (My head is spinning), he said. He also tweeted after watching the entire movie that he would need to take medicine and rest for 2-3 hours before seeing it again. On Tuesday evening, KRK took to Twitter to share a photo of the legal opinion sent to him by Salman and wrote, Dear #Salmankhan Ye, defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai (this libel case is proof of your desperation). I give reviews to my subscribers and I do my job. You should make better movies instead of preventing me from seeing your movies again. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga (I will continue to fight for the truth)! Thanks for the case. Dear #Salman Khan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I give reviews to my subscribers and I do my job. You should make better movies instead of preventing me from seeing your movies again. Principal Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thanks for the case. pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021 However, a few hours later, KRK appeared to have changed positions and promised not to see Salmans films again. I have said it so many times that I never criticize the film of any producer, actor if he asks me not to see again. Salman Khan has filed a libel suit against me for consideration of #Radhe means he is too affected by my opinion. Therefore, I will not see his films again. My last video came out today, he says. I have said it so many times that I never criticize the film of any producer, actor if he asks me not to see again. Salman Khan has filed a libel suit against me for consideration of #Radhe means it is too affected by my opinion. Therefore, I will not see his films again. My last video comes out today – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021 KRK also appealed to Salmans’ father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and asked him to take his son off the case. Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab I’m not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan movies or his career. I review movies just for fun. If I know that Salman will be affected by my review, I will not revise it. If he could have asked me not to see his film again Then I would not have seen him again, he writes. Kamaal R Khan on Twitter. It is therefore not necessary to file a complaint to prevent me from seeing his film again. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I will not see his film again in the future. Please ask him not to pursue the matter. I will also remove my review videos, if you wish. Thank you Salim Sahab! he added. See Also: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Enjoys A Pool Date In NYC With Her Girlfriends. See the pictures Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. Although it has been widely criticized by critics, it has been streamed millions of times on the ZeePlex pay-per-view platform. there: 10



