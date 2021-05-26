Daily Trojan | Alumnus uses Hollywood role to empower marginalized communities

Tonatiuh Elizarraraz stars in ABC’s upcoming pilot, Promised Land. (Photo courtesy of Susan Gordon)

Tonatiuh Elizarraraz grew up listening to the stories of people who frequented the beauty salon where her mother worked. He was constantly surrounded by people eager to talk about themselves, their lives, and even their divorces as they sat in chairs to do their hair.

Elizarraraz was fascinated. In the living room, his curiosity often led his mother to berate him for being curious. At home, he spent hours developing original stories for his toys while playing with them in the tub. Consuming stories on TV and in movies also allowed Elizarraraz to understand how the world worked.

His interest in other people’s stories, television and film is part of why he decided to become an actor. The other reason is not so heartwarming.

The joy part of [acting] came from wanting to belong and to be around other people, Elizarraraz said. But I guess every story has its dark side, and for me, a lot of it was about learning to change behavior and to belong as a means of survival.

Elizarraraz was bullied growing up, which led him to seek a sense of belonging while taking action. However, along the way, he never forgot his love for storytelling and how the world is understood through stories and language. As a professional actor, Tonatiuh understands that these narratives, and those who control them, can shape the world.

Culture changes much faster than politics, Elizarraraz said. If we can help control the agreements, or guide the agreements between us as a society, and create a more tolerant and empathetic place that is fair to everyone, then we can reflect that in politics, politics and society as well. law.

As an actor, Elizarraraz is directly involved in the culture change. The former USC School of Dramatic Arts has appeared in numerous film and television projects, such as two drama series STARZ Vida, Promised Land and an ABC pilot currently in production. Tonatiuhs road to success illustrates its tenacity and laser focus on its values ​​of empowering marginalized voices. Immersing himself in the business side of Hollywood, Elizarraraz did an internship at a talent agency while at USC. After graduating, the agency offered Elizarraraz a job and he decided to become a part of the Los Angeles theater community. He jumped from gig to gig, making friends along the way.

Throughout this, Elizarraraz has remained focused on his commitment to storytelling. By not limiting himself to on-screen roles, Elizarraraz helps shape essential narratives through political work and conscious storytelling.

I hope the stories I tell impact people in a way that frees them up, Elizarraraz said. But I also hope that the stories I tell will impact people in such a way that they act.

In addition to focusing on telling hard-hitting and inspiring stories, Elizarraraz also works as a volunteer in organizations that bring about change through protests, community outreach programs, and education.

I have worked with Build Power and Black Lives Matter, Elizarraraz said. To be on the ground and to protest, helping them with their technological aspects, helping wherever I really need.

Elizarraraz also gives writers a hand by asking important questions about the framing of their stories and how they represent different cultures. By tackling issues ranging from colourism to precise onscreen representations of communities of color, Elizarraraz helps create characters that provide more realistic representations of communities of color.

In addition to giving advice to storytellers to develop their stories into conscious works of art that faithfully represent marginalized communities, Elizarraraz is also directly involved in work that aims to give a voice to the voiceless, in two short pieces from the Chalk series. Repertory Theaters Chalk Lines.

Elizarraraz stars as Arturo in the play Mutual Life, which tells a story about the AIDS epidemic in 1992 in historic West Adams in Los Angeles. In March of Time Time Warp, viewers witness the evolution of the city of Los Angeles over 150 years, from Chinatown to the Coliseum.

Mutual Life writer Giovanni Adams is an actor, playwright and friend of Elizarraraz. Adams said that when he was writing the play he had Elizarraraz in mind for the role of Arturo.

And I just felt with Tonas a deep understanding of LA and his affiliation with the queer community here in Los Angeles, he would bring so much to the role, and I wasn’t disappointed, Adams said. He directed Arturo in a way that is a wonder to watch as a playwright.

Adams praises Elizarraraz as a great actor and said he was not disappointed with Elizarraraz’s work on Mutual Life, which will be available for viewing on June 19. But, Adams didn’t just sing words of praise for Elizarraraz as an actor. He also praised him for being a great friend.

He has a big laugh, a great sense of humor and a very, very sharp wit, Adams said. He is a fiercely loyal and committed friend.

USC alumnus Jamie Lew is an artist who has created and designed art installations and stage sets for rock band Aerosmith and Disney Music Group. She met Elizarraraz at USC when she saw him perform in a play she worked on as a set designer. His words of praise for Tonatiuh say a lot about his character. Lew described him as charming and handsome, with a strong political and moral voice.

I learned a lot from him so as not to be judgmental about different life experiences, Lew said. And be empathetic about different life experiences.

As professionals, Lew said that she and Elizarraraz grew up together. They have a deep heart to heart about their experiences with microaggressions and their use as an artist, which makes them less alone in their experiences.

People should know how brave and powerful he is, Lew said. His success right now is just the start of what he’s going to do and change in this world.

When not on screen, driving the narrative to consciously storytelling or volunteering in political organizations, Elizarraraz engages in all kinds of activities including dancing, traveling, fierce competition. in game nights with friends and intimate conversations with the people they are about.

Tonatiuh is a person who has goals for her future but also the determination to accomplish them.

At the micro level, my goal for myself is to have enough money to support my family and to have financial freedom, Elizarraraz said. At the macro level, my goal is to empower people to be seen, to empower people to tell stories that empower them to grow.