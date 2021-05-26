Homeless encampment leads to cancellation of Sausalito Art Festival – CBS San Francisco





SAUSALITO (KPIX) – Officials announced Monday that the Sausalito Art Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row. Last year it was because of COVID. This year, a homeless camp has moved the annual event. READ MORE: A year after George Floyd’s death, some say progress towards justice has stalled It is a growing problem throughout the Bay Area, but also in Marin County where homeless camps have been built in parks and public lands. Now the folk art festival has found itself homeless. “We’ve spent a tremendous amount of time dealing with COVID, but a homeless camp moving into the park, we never saw that one coming,” said Louis Briones, president of the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation. Briones says she had a license to use Marinship Park for the Labor Day weekend event. But with the possibility that a homeless camp in Dunphy Park could be moved half a mile to Marinship, the festival was canceled. “We don’t know if we’ll have a festival venue or not,” Briones said. Whether in Sausalito or Novato where there is a community called Camp Compassion, homeless settlements are increasingly visible in Marin County. READ MORE: UPDATE: San Francisco Police Chief challenges DA Boudin’s liquidation rate claim; ‘This is incorrect’ Dunphy Park started out with a tent and that encampment grew to around 40 during the pandemic. “It got full time when I lost my apartment at the start of COVID, and yes it sucks,” said Arthur Bruce. The Dunphy Park site has grown into a well-established tent town, featuring a makeshift kitchen and a mini gym. Bruce has a small boat anchored in Richardson Bay, but considers the camp to be his second home. “I have a two-year-old daughter and I couldn’t afford the rent and daycare at the same time,” Bruce explained. Robbie Powelson, president of the Marin County Homeless Union, said he fears the population at that Dunphy Park site will grow with the moratorium on evictions due to end next month. “We are ready in our communities. Our communities are being robbed from below us by a system that doesn’t work, ”said Powelson. NO MORE NEWS: Astronomical treat awaiting early risers Wednesday morning Sausalito Art Festival organizers hope the event will return next year. Meanwhile, Powelson plans to hold the Rainbow Bay Art Festival instead at Dunphy Park.

