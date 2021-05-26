Connect with us

When the JUNGLE appealed to Bollywood

Over the years, the jungles of India have fascinated filmmakers.

While the setting is perfect for horror thrillers, other topics have also been explored by experienced directors.

The poster for Vidya Balan’s latest film Sherni is out, and she seems to be playing an officer who has to straighten things out in the jungle.

Joginder tuteja watch movies set in the jungle.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi was due out earlier last year, but it has been postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Rana Daggubati tries to save the elephants in the jungle, which is overrun by an evil force (Ananth Mahadevan).

It’s a big screen affair.

Junglee
Box office collection: Rs 24.70 crore

Vidyut Jammwal has been consistent at the box office as her films end up doing expected business among her loyal following.

The common theme of his films remains that Vidyut is a one-man army, even when surrounded by animals in a jungle, as was the case with Junglee.

The film wasn’t a big hit, but it didn’t waste any money either.

Newton
Box office collection: Rs 22.8 crore

Newton It was a unique affair as Rajkummar Rao played a voting booth official who had a job in hand to partner with Pankaj Tripathi and ensure that even the small population living in the jungle could vote.

The film was directed by Amit Masurkar who directed Sherni.

Raavan
Collection at the counter: Rs 29 crore

Although Mani Ratnam’s Raavan Left to be desired, the jungle came to life onscreen in this star from Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Govinda.

Jungle
Collection at the counter: Rs 8 crore

A film by Ram Gopal Varma, Jungle played her muse Urmila Matondkar with Fardeen Khan.

Jungle was a good artist where the character of Sushant Singh was based on the sandalwood smuggler Veerappan.

Weight
Collection at the counter: Rs 20 crore

Another movie that took place entirely in a jungle was Weight, a rare horror film from the house of Karan Johar.

It centered around a man-eating tiger, but also had supernatural elements to add to its enthralling appeal.

The film starred Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta and was directed by Soham Shah.

Veerappan
Collection at the counter: Rs 9 crore

Ram Gopal Varma selected Sandeep Bharadwaj to play the titular character in Veerappan.

The film was shot entirely in the jungle, which added authenticity.

Agyaat
Collection at the counter: Rs 29 crore

Yet another Ram Gopal Varma film set in a jungle, Agyaat was about a mysterious creature that spooked the daylight of a group of friends.

Nithiin made her Bollywood debut with this reasonably decent film that featured Priyanka Kothari (previously known as Nisha Kothari) with her eyes wide open.

Koyla
Collection at the counter: Rs 15 crore

But Koyla was largely set in a small town where the wicked Amrish Puri ruled by the sword, much of the film was shot in the jungles of Arunachal Pradesh.

This was the part where Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit were hiding from his minions.

While the Rakesh Roshan-directed movie worked in chunks, the jungle scenes were good.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

