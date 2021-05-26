Fremantle takes its rights to “ the masked dancer ” for 29 territories





Fremantle has acquired the production rights for the formatting of “The Masked Dancer” in 29 territories across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Dance Guessing Show is a format derived from “The Masked Singer” originally created by MBC in South Korea. He sees famous contestants wearing head-to-toe costumes and face masks that hide their identities, while performing a dance. A jury then tries to guess the identity of the dancers using the clues given. “The Masked Dancer” premiered on Fox in the US in December 2020. It began as a segment on “The Ellen Show,” whose popularity spawned a series commission. A UK version of the show tilts on broadcaster ITV on May 29. Vasha Wallace, EVP Global Acquisitions and Development at Fremantle, said: “Following the success we have had around the world with ‘The Masked Singer’, we are delighted to now represent ‘The Masked Dancer’. We are already in active discussions with many presenters around the world who are excited about a dance companion for “The Masked Singer”. We are confident that it will be popular with our viewers who will enjoy guessing which celebrities are shaking their tail feathers behind their masks. We are also delighted to be working again with our MBC partners on “The Masked Dancer”. “ Park Jeong-Kyu, Chief Producer, “The Masked Singer,” MBC, added, “It has been overwhelming to follow the phenomenal worldwide success of this show. “The Masked Singer” has now grown into a strong brand internationally, having been distributed in more than 50 countries around the world. We are very grateful that the show touched the hearts of audiences worldwide, during what was a very difficult time. We hope that the great success of “The Masked Singer” will be inherited from its derivative format, “The Masked Dancer”. “ “The Masked Singer”, from MBC’s South Korean program “The King of Mask Singer”, is now a global phenomenon. Fremantle also owns the production rights for “The Masked Singer” in the same 29 territories with local adaptations of the Resonant format. In Norway, it was the top rated show of 2020 and it also won the Gullruten Award for Best Entertainment Show of the Year. In Sweden, the series was the biggest entertainment show for TV4 in eight years, while in Finland it was MTV3’s number one show in 2020. In Belgium, it was the biggest entertainment show. top rated show of 2020 and VTM’s top rated show in 20 years. In Spain, the first series was the biggest entertainment show launch in eight years.







