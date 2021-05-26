‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4 episode 7 recap: June and Luke reunite

Spoilers ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 7. June is now seeking asylum in Canada, where the shell has been restored to her own name, full human rights and the remains of a stolen life. At this point, she and Luke have spent more of their marriage trying to pull themselves together than living in the same house. But on the most recent episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the agony of their separation and their long-held hope of a reunion is swept away by something more sinister: the possibility that seven years separated by land borders and, to put it mildly, colossally divergent experiences, is too much big gap to be never closed.

Episode 7 picks up in the dying moments of the past few weeks, just after Luke’s race aboard June’s contraband ship to freedom. From there, Mark Tuello escorts her to a refugee camp for big players. There are fresh flowers and cheese platters and the huge shock of seeing up close that while June suffered in Gilead the rest of the world did business as usual, not only but including five star hotels .

Luke talks too much. It is understandable and inexcusable. When June, still coated in the dust of a crumbling Chicago, says she’s going to take a shower, it is suspected that she needs a break from the burden of her nervous worry. As a metaphor, the following shower scene, in which the camera basks on a myriad of Junes scrapes and bruises, is insufficient at this time. There is no new beginning, and June knows it. When she returns to the living room of the suites wearing a red dress from the red hotel! to see Luke rearrange the dishes on the table, she quietly closes the door for him. Is there a good order of dishes? What could June have to say to someone who still thinks things are a little better this way?

Instead of having dinner, she sleeps for 17 straight hours, a more apt symbol for what recovery might involve. When she wakes up, Luke is uncomfortable on a curved sofa and she invites him to bed. Their interactions are stilted but natural, they no longer have any standards. June apologizes again for not saving their daughter. I should be the one apologizing, Luke insists. If there’s one way this couple grew up together, it’s in the guilt and grief they feel over losing Hannah. And they forgive themselves if not themselves. June tells Luke that she saw Hannah. She’s really fat, she said. For a while, they are regular parents, so wrapped up in the present that they can’t believe that time has moved on, that their daughter is growing up. June generously spares Luke the grief of Hannah by saying, “It’s okay, I have new parents now.

Most couples have secrets between them, or at least sensitive points that they avoid. This is not necessarily a bad thing. It can be part of how two people work together to minimize their differences. When it’s time for June to see Nichole, for example, Luke without hesitation calls the child she had with Nick our daughter. They go to the grocery store and make jokes about how, while June was in sexual slavery, the potato chips got a makeover. Outside of the hotel bubble, Luke and June seem to be doing a little better work. Did you have fun? he asks the morning after she’s been up late with Emily, Moira and Rita. Lukes the father who put the children to bed; Junes, the woman who came home drunk from Girls Night.

Physical privacy is its own barrier, a barrier that we know other refugees from Gilead have struggled with. Emily, for example, always sleeps separately from his wife. When Luke and June kiss for the first time, she is nervous. They are more eager to close the gap than they are ready to close it. While the previous scenes emphasize what is quite regular about them, the discomfort around physical touch reminds us of the enormity of what separates them. Luke and June are two people who didn’t get stranded and didn’t get hurt. There are no amendments to make, just bruises to navigate.

In the middle of a night, June makes an impromptu visit to Serena, the only character who occupies a more prominent place in her personal history than even Luke. The pregnant Serena wants to apologize; June doesn’t want to hear it. Do you know why God made you pregnant? June asks with increasing volume. So that when he kills that baby in your womb, you will feel a fraction of the pain that you caused us when you ripped our children from our arms, you understand me? Do you understand me?

When June comes home, she goes to bed with Luke. They have sex on Junes’ terms. When he asks her to wait, she covers his mouth and he leaves her. There is no way to close the gap, at least for now. While Emily uses intimacy as a measure of closeness, for Luke and June it’s been another corner so far. Later, when asked what drives Serena, June responds with hatred and rage. Shell is doing everything to get what it wants. Serena and June aren’t the same, but there are ways they’re not that different. They hate each other; They are also obsessed with each other. Being yelled down by June is enough to lead Serena to find her husband; yelling at Serena emboldened June to go to bed with hers. Even now, free from Gilead, whether Luke and June stand a chance will depend on far more than what happens between them.