My husband won’t tell me about his girlfriend
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 32 years. My husband has been cheating on me for three years. It is an international airline captain who took advantage of his “freedom”.
I recently learned that he had paid $ 91,000 for an apartment. (He has an inheritance from his father which he derived from.)
My therapist suggests he’s a narcissistic personality with unstable ups and downs.
My husband refuses to talk to me. He pulls away from me when I raise his girlfriend. He talks to her and texts her regularly. Monthly phone bills typically total over $ 400. I need help trying to get him to talk to me before I finish.
TURNING POINT IN THE MASSACHUSETTS
Because he doesn’t want to tell you about it, it’s important that you tell someone who will. Consult with a lawyer to learn about your options as a wife of over three decades. You have my sympathy and I’m glad you asked for help from a therapist.
DEAR ABBY: When I was 16 my cousin came to New York from Georgia to stay with us for the summer. After a short time, we started to experiment with the French kiss, which led to more things between us. She returned home at the end of the summer.
We’re both 50 now, and I recently learned that she got pregnant with a girl and never married. DNA says she’s mine.
My question is, how do I explain to my wife that I need to be there for my daughter? I have never had any other children because my wife cannot have children. Help me please.
PAST HISTORY IN OKLAHOMA
DEAR PAST HISTORY: Does your wife know about the short affair you had with your cousin? Otherwise, start the conversation by telling him about your youthful “adventure”. Once she has digested the information, explain that you intend to get to know your daughter.
Do do not tell her the reason is that she couldn’t give you children, which would be cruel and unnecessary.
Realize, however, that your “child” is now a mature female in her thirties. She may not have any interest in knowing you because you’ve been away her whole life. I wonder why you weren’t told about it much sooner and maybe asked to contribute financially to your child’s education.
DEAR ABBY: I have been working from home for a year since COVID started. I am seriously considering quitting my job or retiring. I prefer not to meet my colleagues just to say goodbye to them. Would it be wrong to leave without saying goodbye?
LEAVE EVERYTHING BEHIND
DEAR LEAVE IT: If you’d rather not face the sadness of saying goodbye to your coworkers, drop them a line. Explain that you are going to quit your job, but want them to know how much you enjoyed your time working with them. It would be a thoughtful way out.
