Dexter’s new name and new job as a ‘returns from the dead’ character for season 9





Dexter is making a comeback (Image: Showtime) Dexter’s reboot confirmed that Dexter Morgan took on a whole new identity after faking his death in the season eight finale. A brand new teaser clip before the rebooted series revealed that the elusive serial killer, portrayed by Michael C Hall, is now named after Jim Lindsay, a sales associate at Freds Fish & Game. Hardcore fans think this new cover is a nice little nod to the author of the Dexter books, Jeff Lindsay. The show’s official account revealed the spoiler, with a clip of a working name badge next to the new name, with Dexter Morgan crossed out. Fans were living for the little snippet of what was in store, with one writing: I couldn’t have needed this anymore today … Can’t wait. Echoing a similar sentiment another added: Give me that trailer !!!! I am so excited! Dexter’s new chapter was announced in October, with Showtime behind the project. Hall revealed earlier this year that he hopes the new season will make up for the unsatisfactory, divisive finale. Speaking about the decision to relaunch the show, he said: It’s a conversation that continues and different possibilities have emerged over the years. To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video I think in this case the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals haven’t, and I think enough time has passed where it is. become intriguing in a way that it was not before. He added to The Daily Beast: And let’s be real: People found the way this show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there was always hope that a story would emerge that was worth telling. Last month, a teaser tied the season eight finale by placing Dexter back in the woods, where the killer attempted to hide from authorities by being a lumberjack. More: Dexter

The clip saw a hearth burning in a forest with an ax stuck in a wooden stump and a cut to see Dexter staring out of a cabin window, as cameras zoomed out to Animals Please don't let me be misunderstood, playing in the background.











