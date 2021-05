Netflix gives Tolstoy a modern update with ‘Anna K’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix takes on Tolstoy with Anna K., his very first Russian original series. The new drama is a modern retelling of the classic novel by Leo Tolstoy Anna karenina… Svetlana Khodchenkova (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) will play the lead role. In the updated version of Netflix, Anna Karenina is a socialite and wife of the future governor of St. Petersburg, who enters a life-changing love affair with Vronsky, the dashing heir to an empire of the aluminum. Their affair threatens the delicate balance of their family ties and social relationships. Anna Karenina is considered one of the greatest novels of all time. It begins with one of the most frequently quoted lines in the literature: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. The sprawling epic has been adapted multiple times in multiple languages ​​for film and television, including a 2012 feature film by Joe Wright starring Keira Knightley as Anna Karenina and Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Vronsky. Roman Kantor, the writer behind the successful Russian series To the lake, which airs on Netflix worldwide, will write the modern adaptation. “Bringing Anna Karenina into 21st-century Russia and simultaneously presenting her to the world in her own language (and many others) through the Netflix miracle is a dream come true for me,” Kantor said. “Quite literally, because the idea for this TV series came to me in a dream and I’ve been chasing it ever since. 1-2-3 Production, behind the Moscow-based shingle To the lake, will produce Mom k. Kantor will take on the leadership roles along with Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov. 1-2-3 Kantor, Fedorovich, Nikishov and Sergey Kornikhin will produce. Filming will take place on location in Moscow and St. Petersburg. “We are extremely proud to announce our first Russian series with 1-2-3 Production,” Netflix original series director Michael Azzolino said in a statement. “The talented team of writers, directors and producers have crafted an imaginative and immersive series. We are delighted to help bring their vision of this much admired history to our members in Russia and around the world. “ “We are really proud to be a part of one of the first Netflix projects in Russia – it’s a great honor and a huge responsibility,” Kornikhin added. “To rephrase the famous quote, it’s a small step for our business , but a big step forward for the entire industry. ” Anne K. will air on Netflix worldwide. The show does not yet have a premiere date. In recent years, Russia has become a booming market for high-end drama. Roskino, a government group that promotes Russian film and television worldwide, will host its annual Key Buyers Event from June 8-10, showing new local films and series to international buyers.







