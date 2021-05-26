‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Finale: Is Kevin Marrying Madison?

This story contains details of the Season 5 finale of “This Is Us”.

You weren’t really expecting a simple wedding ceremony for Kevin and Madison on “It’s us,” were you?

Emotion Tuesday Season 5 finale NBC The drama focused on the couple, who recently became parents to twins, but their marriage wasn’t the only one in the spotlight. Viewers also got a glimpse of the cute family wedding that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) staged to appease their young children years earlier and flashbacks of Kevin’s sister Kate when she took her vows with Toby.

And, in one of the show’s signature switcheroos, there’s a surprise future wedding revealed at the end, a moment that will keep fans talking until the show’s final season, which kicks off in January.

‘It’s us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia opens up about leading co-stars for the first time

In the season finale, “The Adirondacks,” there’s a lot of family drama enveloping the Pearsons, including Rebecca’s apologies to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) for denying her information about her birth parents, but this recap focuses on the multitude of issues relating to marriage.

The episode opens with Kevin (Justin Hartley) practicing a speech in front of the mirror on the wedding day. In a distant timeline, his mother, Rebecca, plans to watch a VHS recording of the infamous “Dynasty” wedding massacre, only to find that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) recorded a Pittsburgh Pirates game on it. Her anger at her husband, while completely understandable, upsets the kids, so Jack and Rebecca pull out the film project to show them their marriage before they stage an aimpromptu family wedding in their living room.

These days you would need more than a wedding cake knife to cut the tension. Toby (Chris Sullivan), worried about being unemployed, takes a job that will require him to be away from his family three days a week in San Francisco, which upsets Kate (Chrissy Metz). She wants to keep her job in Los Angeles as a music teacher and isn’t keen on having to raise their two young children while Toby is away.

Meanwhile, Kevin, obsessed with making every wedding detail perfect, calls himself Groomzilla. His demeanor further suggests that he’s not sure Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is the right one for him, a cloud that has long hung over their union.

Perhaps more importantly, Madison senses Kevin’s reluctance. The episode details elements of her backstory, how her mother abandoned her to be raised by a father who taught her to settle for less. She knows Kevin is committed to her and the children, but she wants to marry someone who is in love with her.

Later, Kate, remembering her own wedding ceremony, reconsiders her opposition to Toby’s new job and calls on her boss, Phillip (Chris Geere from “You’re the Worst”), to quit. But the Englishman changed his mind about Kate, praising her teaching skills and refusing her resignation. Kate then rejects Toby’s offer to turn down the new job, but says she wants to continue teaching.

All of these questions end up taking a back seat to the main event. Before the ceremony, Madison tells Kevin that she is in love with him and asks him if he is in love with her.The question gnawed at her.He talks about loving their children, their family, but he cannot say yes to his question.

Madison calls off the wedding and tells Kevin that she has finally reached a point where she won’t settle for less.

Rebecca, Kate and Randall try to comfort Kevin, Rebecca informing her three children that everything will be fine. She also assigns Kevin a task: Build him the house his father once promised him. (Think of this as a plot point for Season 6.)

The season finale reflects the essence of the show, “blending the tragedies and heartbreak of life, but also joy and beauty,” creator Dan Fogelmansays. “They have to be able to coexist to capture what we’re trying to capture on this show. Marriages don’t always survive. People don’t live forever.”

And then comes the last marital surprise of the episode. Kevin looks at himself in the hotel mirror again, preparing for a wedding, but it quickly becomes clear that this was not the day of his ceremony with Madison.

That’s four years into the future, as an open edition of The New Yorker features a photo and article about Randall, titled “Rising Star,” and it looks like Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) is now married.

Kevin, now 45, walks over to another room where he sees Beth and a welcoming Madison, but it’s not the bride. Instead, it’s Kate, resplendent in a white gown, ready for her second wedding. As Kevin leaves the room, he greets the groom-to-be: it’s Phillip, the co-worker who once wanted nothing to do with Kate. Viewers will learn more about him next season, Fogelman says.

He acknowledges the initial shock of the latter segment, but says it ultimately plays into the program’s optimism.

“Despite multiple disclosures of marriages that don’t quite work out, when you go back to that time in the future, everyone feels great,” he says. “On the first shot you register the shock of what you see, but on the second shot you can see the feeling and the smiles that are there at that moment.”

This scene also signifies another timeline to be added to Pearson’s universe, but Fogelman says writers and viewers are ready.

“We always knew that Season 6 would be ambitious in the way it jumps in time, even more ambitious than the other seasons. Because our audience has been so dedicated and because hopefully we’ve cleverly defined the confined areas where these future calendars live, I think you’re going to have a real sense of purpose and accomplishment for this family ” , he said. “This is where the mixed VHS tapes of this family’s existence will merge and talk to each other at the end.