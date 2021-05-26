Movie Review: Army of the Dead | Diversions

Every Saturday afternoon in the 1970s, I might find myself participating in a world-building exercise with other neighborhood kids that often involved combining action figures from different franchises in a weird, shared universe. . It’s not hard to imagine how this phenomenon developed: no one in my circle of friends had relatives willing to fork out enough money to cover the purchase of a full line of toys. Instead, we ended up with a motley assortment of popular characters produced by toy makers like Mego, Marx, Gabriel, Mattel, and Kenner.

After the Saturday morning cartoon line-up ended, we would meet at a predetermined location, bringing our valuables to the meeting. This meant that Captain Kirk and Spock could find themselves leading a landing party that included Superman, Spider-Man, Tarzan, Pulsar, Stretch Armstrong, and the Fonz. During their adventure, they might meet Cornelius and Dr. Zaius from Planet of the Apes; Buffalo Bill and Wyatt Earp from the Heroes of the American West lineage; or Dracula, Frankenstein, the mummy and the wolf man from the Mad Monsters series. Let’s not forget that the televised crime dramas also generated action figures. Starsky and Hutch, John and Ponch, and even a few Charlies Angels could make an appearance.

My point is this: Zack Snyder isn’t the first person to design a screwed-up mashup that pairs monsters with action heroes. Children have been doing this for decades.

Army of the Dead actually feels like its roots could be traced back to a teenage play date. Zombie Heist, directed by Snyder, was released on May 14 in select theaters. It began streaming digitally on May 21 on Netflix.

In the film’s opening sequence, a military convoy crosses the Nevada desert carrying top-secret cargo, cargo so silent that none of those assigned to security know what it is. As two of them speculate on the nature of the freight, fate intervenes by maneuvering two distracted newlyweds into the path of the leading vehicle of the procession. This truck manages to get out of the way, sending the uncontrollable newlyweds crashing into the juggernaut carrying the cargo in a reinforced shipping container. After informing the base of the situation, the soldiers who survived the crash essentially have to tell to run away an order that they clearly do not take seriously enough.

The only thing missing in the next scene is the Pop Goes the Weasel melody used in the Jack-in-the-box toys: The container opens and a zombie appears.

At the time of the opening credits, the spectator witnesses the immediate consequences of this unfortunate transport mission. This lonely undead man manages to wreak havoc in nearby Las Vegas, unleashing a zombie war. Snyder covers the localized zombie apocalypse in a slow-motion orgy of blood and horror. The director has a flair for depicting macabre panoramas with breathtaking detail. At the end of the prologue, a wall was built around Las Vegas, trapping the zombies. Just outside the wall, the government is setting up dark refugee camps for those displaced by the epidemic.

The story picks up sometime later, with Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former mercenary, Medal of Honor recipient and zombie war hero flipping burgers to a greasy spoon and radiating curmudgeon vibes 24h / 24/7. He has every right to be cranky, considering how much he’s lost in Las Vegas. Super-rich casino boss Bly Tanka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with an offer Scott can’t refuse: he needs someone to infiltrate the quarantine zone to collect $ 200 million from an underground safe protected by traps. So: Avoid the military, go around the fortifications, navigate a post-apocalyptic cityscape populated by zombies, dodge the traps, and crack a high-tech safe fairly easily.

Oh wait, they have to do it before the government unleashes a tactical nuclear weapon on the city to eradicate the zombies, which is expected to happen very, very soon.

Scott accepts and forms a team, which includes Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), a top mechanic and an old friend of Wards; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Ral Castillo), a passionate influencer, and his more a Chambers (Samantha Win); and a brilliant German cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighfer). Tanaka insists on adding Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the head of casino security, at the last minute.

Along the way, the team also picks up Coyote (Nora Arnezeder), a competent fighter and survivor living in the refugee camp, as well as Kate (Ella Purnell), Scotts’ daughter, who asks to accompany them in hope. to find Geeta (Huma Qureshi), a missing mother in town.

Army of the Dead is unfolding exactly as you might expect. Its superficially entertaining in an undemanding and unimportant way. The script does not provide enough depth of character to encourage viewers to seek out the protagonists. Scott’s relationship with his daughter seems designed to foster sympathy, but Purnell misses every opportunity to express any sign of understanding or pity. Bautistas’ performance is more balanced, making Scott a deeply conflicted man trying to atone for his failures.

The movie is loaded with silly storylines and irrational deviations from the character. Smart team members make stupid decisions. Too much coincidence reveals the weaker segments of the scripts. More than a few times, Snyder expects the viewer to ignore the laws of physics. More than a few times he introduces concepts from the storyline that are suddenly forgotten. The ending fails to decisively close some elements in favor of laying the groundwork for potential sequels.

I didn’t say it wasn’t somewhat rewarding, however. Its insane fun that puts violent blood on hidden fear. It relies heavily on adrenaline-infused escape action, top-notch special effects, and the beat of video games. The visuals are incredibly stunning, from Valentine, the lurking undead tiger, to the horde of spirited zombies who seem to have worked as Broadway dancers before. Seriously: Was Zeus (Richard Cetrone) the alpha zombie in charge of the choreography during the decisive battle? At any point, I expected a line of shamblers choirs to launch into a grunt and dance number.

Army of the Dead is childish and silly, but its dizzying energy and drunken violence make it irresistible today, though tomorrow you might start to forget what made it so captivating.

Lee Clark Zumpe is the entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and author of short fiction films appearing in select anthologies and magazines.