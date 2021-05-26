Bollywood wishes Buddha Purnima fans





New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, several Bollywood celebrities sent their sincere greetings to their fans and followers on social networks. Veteran actor Hema Malini took to Twitter and posted the photo of a magnificent idol of Lord Buddha. In addition to the photo, she wrote: “Today is Buddha Poornima. The 2583rd birthday of Lord Buddha. Let us all pray for peace of mind, calm and self-awareness during this harmonious, non-violent and uplifting occasion. ” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took to the microblogging site and praised the festival. “Greetings from Buddha Poornima… Vesak… Buddha Jayanti ki anek anek shubhkaamnayein,” he tweeted. Urmila Matondkar also took to Twitter and quoted Lord Buddha. “Never regret being a good person with bad people. Your behavior says a lot about you, and their behavior says enough about them, Buddha BudhaPurnima,” she wrote. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a back photo of himself standing with his hands clasped in front of a large idol of Lord Buddha. “Buddham sharanam gachchami. Happiness, peace, good health for all, people all over the world on the occasion of HappyBuddhaPurnima,” he wrote next to the photo. Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar sent his heartfelt greetings on his Twitter account and wrote: “To all fellow BuddhaPurnima. Best wishes to you May this Holy Occasion be the start to eradicate our worries and the darkness. May- does it heal us all. ” He also quoted Lord Buddha. in his wrote tweet, “The Lord Buddha gave the message of the Middle Way”, and added that he hopes that “those in power will begin to follow this important message from this very day.” of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha. (ANI)

