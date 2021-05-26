Actor John Cena apologizes after Taiwan comment





American actor and wrestling star John Cena has apologized on Chinese social media after becoming involved in a geopolitical scandal by calling Taiwan a country. In one interview On Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS earlier this month, Cena sparked controversy while promoting the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise when he said Taiwan was the first country to watch Fast and Furious 9. Beijing claims the autonomous island as part of its territory and has threatened to annex it by force, if necessary. Even though Taiwan has its own government, democratic elections, and an army, most governments around the world do not recognize it as a country. Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics On Tuesday, Cena, 44, posted a video message that he recorded in Mandarin on the Chinese social network Weibo, in which he says he did many interviews for Fast & Furious 9 and during an interview, he made a mistake. I have to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very, very important, Cena said. I love and respect China and the Chinese. I am very sorry for my mistake. He did not say exactly what he was apologizing for and did not directly mention Taiwan. Cena has a massive presence on Weibo, with over 600,000 followers. He has been learning Mandarin for several years, according to media reports. Some Weibo users criticized Cena’s apology and called it insincere or lacking in conviction. One wrote, “This is political correctness in the West. He wants the Chinese to forgive him but he also doesn’t want to offend idiot Taiwan and the West.” However, some were more forgiving. “Some of the comments here are just too aggressive,” one said. “I think we should sit down and discuss it in a less intense way. Foreigners don’t necessarily know Chinese politics, just like we don’t necessarily know Chinese politics.” China is the second largest film market in the world. The latest installment in the Universal franchise debuted with $ 162 million in eight markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. The ticket sale easily marks the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster since the success of Covid-19. Universal is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News. China regards Taiwan as an illegitimate separatist province. When China’s civil war between Communists and Nationalists ended in 1949, the former triumphant, the latter established a rival government in Taipei. The United States does not have official relations with Taiwan, but extensive informal ties. Former President Donald Trump angered Beijing by sending cabinet officials to visit Taiwan to show his support. Earlier this year, China stepped up military activity near the island in response to what it calls “secessionist forces” and “collusion” between Taipei and Washington. The Chinese Communist Party has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under Beijing’s control. Reuters contributed to this report.

Dawn liu contributed.

