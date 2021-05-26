Additional year proposal for Welsh-Ryan pilot referred to rules





Daily File Photo by Joshua Hoffman Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th). Revelle remains opposed to a pilot program allowing Northwestern to host professional events at Welsh-Ryan Arena, which the University requested a one-year extension after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the in-person events.

City Council has delayed approval of an extension of a controversial pilot program allowing Northwestern to host for-profit events at Welsh-Ryan Arena, which could jeopardize the University’s plans to host sports and professional concerts. Rather, Alderpeople referred the proposed U2 Zoning District amendment to the Rules Committee for further consideration. The previous council voted 5-4 for approve a two-year pilot program in November 2019, which would have allowed the University to host six one-day events and one multi-day event each year, with crowds of up to 3,000 outdoors and 7,000 inside. The program encountered widespread opposition at the time, especially from residents of the 7th District who lived near Welsh-Ryan. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic shattered any plans to organize professional events over the next year and a half. And since the pilot will expire on December 31 of this year, the University is asking for a one-year extension of the amendment. As in 2019, Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) opposed the extension of the pilot program. Northwestern has tried for years to get permission to hold business events and entertainment, and sometimes continued without city approval, Revelle said. Northwestern has tried to move forward with this for years, and every time city council has said no, and I think we should say no now. The future of the pilot program rests in large part on the verdict of the four new board members. Of the five alderpeople who voted in favor of the original amendment, only one, Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd), remains in office after the April general election. Alds. Bobby Burns (5th) and Devon Reid (8th) expressed their openness to the economic benefits of expanding the pilot program. A presentation by Dave Davis, executive director of Northwesterns Neighborhood and Community Relations, forecast additional income of $ 1.4 million during the pilot period. We have a stadium that can accommodate 40,000 people, said Reid. By not using this space properly, we are leaving some money on the table. But Reid suggested putting the amendment on hold until he and other new board members can familiarize themselves with support and opposition for the pilot program. Reids ‘comments prompted a response from Braithwaite, who compared Reids’ restraint on the pilot with his advocacy for big ideas such as representative the risk premium for employees of large retailers and abolish beach chips. Several hours ago we pulled out $ 1 million in revenue, Braithwaite said. Here I see an idea for $ 1 million in income. But a vote showed the board was on Reid’s side. Only three alderpeople voted against transferring the amendment to the Rules Committee for further consideration: Braithwaite and Revelle as well as Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd), who also opposed the pilot program in 2019. Reid had another advantage: It was past 10:30 p.m. and the new council wanted to go home. Let’s go and get out of here tonight, he said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @joshuajirvine Related stories: Evanston to offer three free weekly beach days after plea against token sale Council votes to move forward on retroactive risk compensation for retail employees Evanston cancels sidewalk cafe permit fees for second time to help small businesses comments







