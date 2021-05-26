5 famous Bollywood actresses who chose to tie themselves up early on

In the city of tinsel, many actresses do not even think about getting married at an early age, as many want to focus on their careers first. But, there are a lot of those actresses who don’t want to care much about their age and have decided to marry their prince charming and settle down.

In fact, many of them sacrificed their careers for the sake of their families because they wanted to give them time. Here is the list of famous Bollywood actresses who got married very young.

# 1. Dimple Kapadia married at 16

Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia was only 16 at the time of her marriage to Rajesh, who was 15 years older than her. It was even reported that Rajesh had married the actress just to attract attention. But anyway, their marriage was celebrated with great joy in March 1973. Speaking about her marriage to the veteran star, the actress once said:

The greatest effect for me was to marry Rajesh Khanna. It was high and I don’t think my success was as high as marrying this superstar. I was a huge fan of him, it was a dream come true.

Even during the last days of Rajesh Khannas, Dimple was always there for him. The superstar passed away on July 18, 2012 in his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai. The actress was inconsolable after the death of Rajesh Khannas and firmly held her lifeless hand and stroked her forehead.

# 2. Divya Bharti married at 18

Divya Bharti and Sajid Nadiadwala

Divya bharti was only 18 when she married producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala. Her marriage at a very young age was not something that put her in the limelight, but it was her death under mysterious circumstances that did. It is believed that she committed suicide by jumping from her apartment building. It is one of the most discussed death mysteries in B-town.

After Divya Bharti’s death, Sajid married a journalist named Warda Khan Nadiadwala. In a live chat with Bollywood Hungama, Warda Nadiadwala spoke about Sajids’ ex-wife, Divya Bharti. She recounted how she had often been trolled about Divya. She also added that even after 27 years of Divyas’ death, she is still an integral part of their lives and they still cherish her memories.

# 3. Neetu Singh got married at age 21

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

One of the most lively actresses, Neetu Singh | married chocolate boy from Bollywood Rishi Kapoor when she was just 21. Neetu had started dating Chintu, aka Rishi, when she was only 14 years old. He was already a well-established player and the hearts of millions of people by then, as she only took small steps in the industry. The first time they had reunited on screen, it was for the film Zehreela Insaan (1974)

In February 2020, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized in Delhi due to health issues and on April 30, 2020, the nation woke up to the shocking news of Rishi Kapoors’ death. The 67-year-old actor, who has battled cancer for two years, bids farewell to his friends, family and loving fans.

# 4. Bhagyashree Patwardhan got married at age 21

Bhagyashree Patwardhan and Himalaya Dasani

Bhagyashree Patwardhan was only 21 when she tied the knot with Himalaya Dasani. Bhagyashree and Himalayas have fallen in love with each other since their school years. It was at the end of a school trip that the Himalayas proposed Bhagyashree. Both have two children, Avantika Dasani and Abhimanyu Dasani.

# 5. Babita Shivdasani got married at 23

Babita Shivdasani and Randhir Kapoor

Mother of Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, Babita married Randhir Kapoor at the age of 23. Babita and Randhir were childhood sweethearts and shared an amazing bond. The audience loved his chemistry in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which was a runaway success.

Raj Kapoor, father of Randhir Kapoor had no problem taking Babita as the lead actress in the 1971 film, Kal Aaj Aur Kal and work together professionally but the idea of ​​making her the shoulder by Kapoor Khaandaan was something he couldn’t accept at first. However, realizing that his sons love Babita, the Kapoors relented on the condition that Babita cease acting after marriage. Babita, head over heels in love with Randhir, adhered to the patriarchal tradition and finally on November 6, 1971, Randhir Kapoor and Babita got married in a Punjabi wedding at the Kapoor Residence.

Not many people know that they are separated but not divorced, and therefore it is fair to call their marriage another.

When it’s real love, age is just a number and really doesn’t matter. And that’s what these ladies from town B told us!

