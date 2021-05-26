Entertainment
UK theaters promise to pick only trans actors in trans roles | Theater
Several of the UK’s biggest theaters have pledged to place only trans, non-binary or gender non-conforming actors in roles for characters with those identities, in a move that industry figures have described as a tipping point.
The Royal Court, the Oxford Playhouse, the Contact Theater and the Royal Exchange in Manchester are among the supporters of the trans casting statement which commits them to never launch or endorse a production that throws a cisgender person into a trans, non-binary, or gender non-conforming role.
The statement was sparked by controversy last year when a cisgender actor was cast as a trans character in Breakfast on Pluto in the West End. The move led Kate ODonnell, a trans actor who was cast in the production leave the show, and then Milk Presents, Outbox, and The Queer House started working on the trans casting statement.
Donmar Warehouse and Birmingham Rep, the original producers of Breakfast on Pluto, also backed the statement and ODonnell says the engagement is a first step in addressing the lack of trans representation in UK theater.
In a statement, the Donmar said he was truly sorry for the harm we have caused with the cast of Breakfast on Pluto and that he is committed to actively improving diversity and inclusion in all areas of our work.
ODonnell said: Frustration around casting has been building up for some time, and casting issues are probably the tip of the iceberg. I think this is the most visible problem.
The Birmingham rep confirmed that the only way for Breakfast on Pluto to return to the theater would be if the Patrick / Pussy character was played by a trans actor.
We are committed to respecting all elements of [the trans casting statement] from the casting of shows to recognizing that this is just the start of a larger conversation, a spokesperson said.
Earlier this year, a report commissioned by the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama who looked at trans casting revealed that commercial or mainstream theaters very rarely commission trans-directed works and that trans roles are limited and that the majority of trans-directed productions are currently shown in theaters marginal or on tour.
Trans actor, writer and performance artist Mika Onyx Johnson said the statement could help open doors for trans actors, though they believe big venues and institutions may not have signed up by fear of being rejected. The bigger a place, the more reluctant they will be from transphobic people, they said.
Visibility on screen and on stage is linked to the way people are treated in real life, on the streets. I think this statement will allow more people to come into the room and ultimately get more work.
In April, the producers of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert defended their decision to portray a cisgender man as a trans character, saying they were encouraging transgender actors to audition and that inclusiveness extends to all members of the company and that all roles are open to everyone.
Kate McGrath, director of Fuel Theater, a production company that backs the statement, said in principle that it would be great if any actor could be cast in any role, but added the inequalities between trans people, no binary and non-gender-conforming. facing the theater, and in public, made the declaration necessary.
ODonnell said: I think casting is part of it, but encouraging more trans work to write and more trans directors to be supported is as well.
The statement also calls on supporters to recognize that black trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people face the most difficult obstacles due to anti-black racism and to consider other biases, such as colorism, when casting shows.
