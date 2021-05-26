Entertainment
James Newman on silver lining after Eurovision draw disaster
James Newman shared the glimmer of hope he experienced after scoring an unsettling draw in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest for the UK.
On Saturday night, the singer sang his heart out performing his song Embers during the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
While James, 35, received no points from the jury or the audience’s vote, he earned roars of support from the audience and fellow Rotterdam Arena performers Ahoy, who cheered him on as he took his loss on the chin.
During the Wednesday edition of Lorraine, Lorraine Kelly hosted James for a virtual interview to discuss the contest.
Despite landing at the bottom of the Eurovision Song Contest, all was not lost for James, who was delighted to learn that Embers had climbed the music charts.
It’s incredible. The only reason I got into this business is so I can sing music to people and get my song known to the whole world. So, it’s definitely done that job, he said.
When I got home to see my song was number 1 on iTunes in the UK. I was like Oh my God, it’s amazing, so everything has a silver lining, and it’s a pretty big silver lining.
James added that he had no regrets about his time on Eurovision, describing the grand finale as one of the best nights of my life.
I sang in front of 200 million people and got into music because I wanted to sing on stage with people and that’s what I did. I have worked with all of these amazing and talented people. No regrets at all, he said.
So what can the UK do in the future to try to move up the ranks among its Eurovision competitors?
According to James, it’s about making sure the nation keeps trying and doing its best.
Putting the best of Britain and showing Europe that we care about the Eurovision Song Contest. I think in other countries it’s a huge thing and we’ve kind of lost touch, he said.
The musician said he felt like everyone was so behind me.
The support I have had from the UK has been incredible. I was so proud that everyone was behind me, he said.
Many RuPauls Drag Race UK fans are calling on the United Kingdolls to represent the UK next year, made up of Drag Race UK Season 2 contestants Lawrence Chaney, Bimini Bon-Boulash, Tayce and AWhora.
Talk to Metro.co.uk, James said he thought the United Kingdolls would break him, saying: It would be really fun if I would love to write a song for them.
Lorraine is broadcast during the week at 9 a.m. on ITV.
