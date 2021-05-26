New SeaWorlds CEO Wants to Open Hotels and Add Rides | Daily break

SeaWorld Entertainment is set to enter the hospitality business for the first time with Orlando and Tampa Bay theme parks included on the list of possible locations, the company’s new CEO Marc Swanson said in an interview.
Swanson has made it clear that her Orlando-based theme park company is looking to go into expansion mode and is seriously considering building hotels now that it appears to have weathered the pandemic crisis that closed all of its parks last year.
With the new guidelines from the CDC, were at about full capacity now at theme parks in Florida and Texas, Swansons said, adding that he felt confident about safety since guests have hundreds of acres. outside to stretch out.
As far as hotels go, it’s a strategy now that we’ve focused more recently on execution. We have plots of land and other things that could make some exciting hotels on our park property or next to our parks, Swanson said. This is something we would look at at several parks … Nothing specific has been determined, but Orlando would definitely be one we would consider, but so would our other sites.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay also has good potential for a hotel, Swanson said, as it could enjoy views of zebras or giraffes and rides.
SeaWorld operates a dozen theme parks and water parks across the country, none of which have hotels unlike Disney World, Universal Orlando, and Winter Havens Legoland, which all have them.
Swanson spoke to Orlando Sentinel almost two weeks after officially winning the CEO job on May 5. Since April 2020, Swanson had been running SeaWorld Entertainment as interim CEO after the previous executive stepped down at the height of the pandemic. Swansons’ new base salary is $ 450,000 per year, according to an SEC filing.
Swanson, 50, called it an honor to be named CEO after more than 20 years at the company.
Swanson, whose tenure dates back to his hiring as an internal auditor when the company was still owned by Anheuser-Busch, said he enjoys surrounding himself with really smart people to share ideas.
Swanson rose through the ranks and moved to Central Florida in 2008 to work in the Orlando corporate offices. His previous titles include corporate controller and chief financial officer, although he has been called twice as interim CEO. The company faced a revolving door of leadership with two CEOs in a row resigning abruptly after just a few months on the job after clashing with the company’s board of directors.
Swansons’ vision seemed to be similar to the company’s priorities in recent years. He is committed to continuing to open new rides and add more events. He wants to move forward with new technologies, deploy a mobile application and be able to better communicate with customers by targeting offers according to their interests.
In central Florida, theme park enthusiasts await the openings of Iron Gwazi in Tampa and Ice Breaker in Orlando, the pair of coasters that still have no opening dates this year. to the chaos of pandemics.
Swanson hinted that more thrill rides could arrive in the years to come.
Were going to continue to have new rides and attractions. Our goal is to have something new in every park every year and that would definitely include Florida parks, Swanson said. We have some things that we obviously can’t announce at this time, but I think people will be excited when they see the future plans not only for our parks in Florida, but also for our parks across the country.
Swanson also touched on the future of orcas, adored by some loyal SeaWorld fans who enjoy coming to see the animals while animal rights activists enraged by the captive anti-whale documentary Blackfish pushed the company to phase out its animals living in captivity.
The orcas are going to be with us for a while, of course. If you think about it, orcas can live for decades … We have several younger orcas, Swanson said. So we were going to continue to showcase and educate people about these animals and all the other marine mammals in our parks as well.
Following the death of a trainer by a whale in 2010, SeaWorld has changed its killer whale shows over the years. Trainers are no longer in the water and in 2020, the emphasis is more on education and less on entertainment.
SeaWorld Orlando is unique among the major theme parks because of its employee-only area where animal rescue teams care for manatees, turtles, dolphins and other injured or sick animals in the wild.
Even during the pandemic, Orlando-based rescue teams made calls to save animals, which also increased spending at a time when SeaWorld sought to free up cash to handle the emergency economic crisis caused by shutdowns of the theme parks.
Under Swansons’ leadership, animal rescue teams will remain the focus, Swanson said.
It was something that was very proud to do, Swanson said, adding that he could sometimes see rescue animals entering through his office window.
I’m going to stop a meeting and say, guys, look out the window. Here’s a manatee … it’s just a really cool part of our business, and something that was going to continue to be done, talked about and proud to do.