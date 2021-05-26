Ishika Taneja on her trip to Bollywood, achieving the Guinness World Record and love life

Ishika Taneja is a model, actress, businesswoman and philanthropist. Here is an excerpt from the conversation with her.

Congratulations on the success of your latest “Dil Mangdi” music video. How do you feel?

I feel amazing. Especially in this time of Covid, where there is so much sadness, getting something positive is just God’s blessing.

When did you shoot for this project?

Between the first lockdown and the second lockdown, we had a few days. So we flew to Goa and of course followed the protocols as we were very concerned about everyone’s safety. We have therefore taken the required authorizations. But then God was kind. We managed and shot everything in Goa.

How was your experience working with the whole crew?

Oh, that was a blessing. First of all, when I talk about the T series, they are so encouraging and amazing. They continue to support you and move you forward. They give you a platform where you can create anything and give it to them. They are very welcoming in that sense. Jasbir Jassi Ji is legendary. Even Parmod Rana Ji, who is our manager, knows how to bring out the best in just two days. We didn’t have a lot of time. We didn’t have a lot of crew. Everyone was multitasking because we could only have a limited crew with us. But it was an incredible experience.

You are extremely beautiful in the video. And since you are a makeup artist and have been in the beauty industry for a long time, do you prefer to do your own makeup on set or guide makeup artists? What does the process look like?

Thank you very much for the compliment. It is very nice. I think makeup is an art form and everyone does their art very differently. So if my makeup artist wants to do something, I always give him space. They can do whatever they want. I won’t interfere at all. But in the end, I will definitely tell them if there is anything I would like to change. But I feel like I can’t be very interfering because as an actor it’s my job to just be a canvas and they can paint me and the director can show me whatever he wants.

You also hold a Guinness World Record in the area of ​​beauty. Can you tell us more?

It’s an airbrushed Guinness World Record. It’s a kind of makeup that we do. I won’t touch your face and I will do your makeup. So I set a record of 60 different looks in 60 minutes. I did this in 2014 when I was a kid. At that time, I dedicated my award to Nirbhaya. We raised a lot of money for 24 rape victims and gave them free education and taught them how to set up their own beauty salons so that they become self-sufficient. So we helped 24 rape and acid attack survivors to open their own salons, find jobs and hire others.

It was like empowering women mixed with my Guinness World Record Book.

How did you come up with this unique idea of ​​creating a record?

It was like my childhood dream. I always wanted to be in this industry because my mother comes from the same background. We have salons all over India. We actually have clinics. We have a mix of beauticians and doctors together. So every doctor will heal you and treat you.

I have always been fascinated by makeup and glamor. But I had no idea I was going to end up in the film industry and sign movies and make songs. It was never my intention.

But I loved creating looks with makeup. Even as a child, when I went to UK I thought you knew India didn’t have a name in the Guinness Book of World Records in the field of beauty.

I applied for Guinness about 7-8 times and got rejected every time. Eventually they accepted my thing and then I set the record.

How did Bollywood come into your life?

It’s still a funny story. I actually went to Bombay to get franchises for our salon. We had just expanded to South India and I thought I would stay in Bombay and it would be easier for me to manage things from there.

Madhur Bhandarkar Sir is our family friend. So he offered me a song (in the 2017 Hindi movie Indu Sarkar). He said since I was in town I should do it. I thought it would be fun and accepted. So that’s how it started. While I was filming this song, I got an offer for a web series and had no clue about comedy at the time. So after doing that I liked it a bit and thought I should educate myself on it. So I did a bit of theater and followed my training. It was more of a fate and going with the flow.

How do you juggle all these roles?

I think women are like that. They know how to multitask. they know how to become at the same time sister, mother and daughter. they can just flow in any direction.

What do you like to do the most out of all these roles?

I just like to be consumed. Like when I set the Guinness World Record, I locked myself for 6 months in my basement. I did not go out. I did not turn on my phone. I was just painting my walls. I continued to practice on hundreds of faces. I was so lost in it that I didn’t care about anything else.

Even in the film industry, while I’m on set, I don’t know when it’s daylight and when it’s dark. I am so consumed and I love it.

If that’s not engaging or tempting enough, I won’t take this job. It’s the only high I get.

Since working in movies wasn’t your initial plan, what’s the one thing you love now?

I love the way people are so creative here. People have a very different outlook on everything in the film industry. But they are extremely caring. I’m from Delhi, but I like this Bombay thing. they are very useful. They understand you, they want to help you grow. And since in Mumbai people come from different backgrounds and cities, they are very talented. Everyone has a hard time, but this industry gives you a lot. I really believe it.

What kind of films would you like to make in the future?

I love the roles that I have chosen at the moment. In one of the movies, my character has multiple personality disorder where I’m very nice and sometimes gets very aggressive. So, I like the duality of my character. I can show my talent with this role.

In the other, I am a chauvanist woman. I mean, I’m a feminist, but a very strong feminist. So in this movie my character learns a lesson when she falls in love. It’s a love story. He’s a very strong character again.

But something I would love to do is play a very sweet and subtle village girl role. I really want to play a grassroots role.

How do you choose a movie?

I choose a film based on the people involved in it. And certainly the script and the kind of roles I get. But my first priority is the people in the project. If I feel comfortable, safe and secure around them, only then would I choose to make a movie.

People know you and know your job. But they don’t know much about your love life.

I think I was very shy about it. In the sense that I don’t get out very easily. I like to be solo. The guy I was dating was a long time ago and I’m single after that. So let’s see if someone nice and perfect comes along, then probably yeah! But nothing is happening at the moment.