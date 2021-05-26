TikTok debuts with new voice after Canadian actor sued the old one

TikTok social media app users noticed a new female voice telling their videos Monday, about three weeks after a Canadian actor filed a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform for copyright infringement.

Bev Standing, a voice actor based in Welland, Ont., Is suing TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, based in China, on the grounds that recordings of his voice are used without permission.

“They replaced me with another voice,” said Standing, who heard it after friends told him about the change. The new videos feature the new voice, the previous one stays on the old videos.

Legal experts say the move is a recognition by the company that Standing may have suffered harm from the videos, but that doesn’t necessarily mean TikTok will settle the case.

Standing has been doing voiceovers for commercials, corporate videos and more as a full-time freelance writer since 2014.

CBC News asked TikTok about the change in voice, but the company did not comment on it or the case.

TikTok at the end of 2020 introduced a new feature that converts text typed in the app into a voice that is played on videos. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

There is no mention of the change in the online company newsroom . Standing says neither she nor her lawyer have heard of it from TikTok.

“I’m so overwhelmed by all of this. I’m looking for words, because I just don’t know what to say,” she said.

The story of the case

Her case was filed in New York state court in early May. She says TikTok used her voice in videos seen around the world since the end of 2020.

According to Standing, a computer-generated version of his voice has been incorporated into a feature that converts text typed in the app into a voice that is then played back on videos.

She believes the company got its voice from recordings it says it made for the Institute of Acoustics, a Chinese government research body, in 2018.

WATCH | The voice actor sues the owners of TikTok:

A Canadian sues the company that owns TikTok after discovering she was using her voice to narrate videos without his permission. 2:12

The job consisted of reading thousands of sentences in English that she said she had been told would be used for translation.

Standing believes these recordings came into TikTok’s possession and were used to generate the text-to-speech narration.

The change is a good sign for Standing’s case, according to a copyright expert.

“This is a positive step in the way they mitigate their damage,” said Pina D’Agostino, associate professor at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

“And when you tone down, you recognize that we did something wrong, and you try to make it better.”

This could indicate that TikTok is going to move towards a settlement, D’Agostino said, in part because the deal could look bad for the company.

Business law expert Daniel Tsai doubts TikTok will come under heavy pressure to settle the case. (James Dunne / CBC)

If there is a settlement negotiation, she says Standing and his lawyer should try to get his files removed from the TikTok archive, the videos that have his voice on them removed, or his voice replaced. these videos, plus financial compensation. .

Daniel Tsai, a technology executive and business law expert in Toronto who has advised the federal government on intellectual property law, agrees that a new voice could help the Standing case.

But he doubts TikTok will feel much pressure to set up shop, noting that the company doesn’t appear to be losing revenue or users because of the deal.

He says that means using a new voice from now on might be the only concession TikTok makes, unless it’s forced by judgment.

Tsai says that if TikTok used Standing’s voice, “removing existing recordings would be like removing a smoking gun from a crime scene,” in the eyes of a judge.

“If I were their lawyer, I would advise against this,” he said.

Tsai says the case is unlikely to be settled unless it is just before proceedings begin

Standing says she can’t wait for the case to be over and return to the daily job she loves.

TikTok has until July 7 to respond to its request.