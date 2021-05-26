Entertainment
TikTok debuts with new voice after Canadian actor sued the old one
TikTok social media app users noticed a new female voice telling their videosMonday, about three weeks after a Canadian actor filed a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform for copyright infringement.
Bev Standing, a voice actor based in Welland, Ont., Is suing TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, based in China, on the grounds thatrecordings of his voiceare used without permission.
“They replaced me with another voice,” said Standing, who heard it after friends told him about the change. The new videos feature the new voice, the previous one stays on the old videos.
Legal experts say the move is a recognition by the company that Standing may have suffered harm from the videos, but that doesn’t necessarily mean TikTok will settle the case.
Standing has been doing voiceovers for commercials, corporate videos and more as a full-time freelance writer since 2014.
CBC News asked TikTok about the change in voice, but the company did not comment on it or the case.
There is no mention of the change in the online company newsroom. Standing says neither she nor her lawyer have heard of it from TikTok.
“I’m so overwhelmed by all of this. I’m looking for words, because I just don’t know what to say,” she said.
The story of the case
Her case was filed in New York state court in early May. She says TikTok used her voice in videos seen around the world since the end of 2020.
According to Standing, a computer-generated version of his voice has been incorporated into a feature that converts text typed in the app into a voice that is then played back on videos.
She believes the company got its voice from recordings it says it made for the Institute of Acoustics, a Chinese government research body, in 2018.
WATCH | The voice actor sues the owners of TikTok:
The job consisted of reading thousands of sentences in English that she said she had been told would be used for translation.
Standing believes these recordings came into TikTok’s possession and were used to generate the text-to-speech narration.
The change is a good sign for Standing’s case, according to a copyright expert.
“This is a positive step in the way they mitigate their damage,” said Pina D’Agostino, associate professor at Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.
“And when you tone down, you recognize that we did something wrong, and you try to make it better.”
This could indicate that TikTok is going to move towards a settlement, D’Agostino said, in part because the deal could look bad for the company.
If there is a settlement negotiation, she says Standing and his lawyer should try to get his files removed from the TikTok archive, the videos that have his voice on them removed, or his voice replaced. these videos, plus financial compensation. .
Daniel Tsai, a technology executive and business law expert in Toronto who has advised the federal government on intellectual property law, agrees that a new voice could help the Standing case.
But he doubts TikTok will feel much pressure to set up shop, noting that the company doesn’t appear to be losing revenue or users because of the deal.
He says that means using a new voice from now on might be the only concession TikTok makes, unless it’s forced by judgment.
Tsai says that if TikTok used Standing’s voice, “removing existing recordings would be like removing a smoking gun from a crime scene,” in the eyes of a judge.
“If I were their lawyer, I would advise against this,” he said.
Tsai says the case is unlikely to be settled unless it is just before proceedings begin
Standing says she can’t wait for the case to be over and return to the daily job she loves.
TikTok has until July 7 to respond to its request.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]