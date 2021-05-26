Hollywood Movie Parents Vs Bollywood Movie Parents





The parents portrayed in Hollywood movies and their Bollywood counterparts are like chalk and cheese. The parents of American films are friends, guides, even friends. Desi parents are the opposite of that – imagine Bauji from DDLJ; scary, inaccessible and will totally decide your future for you. Funny how it works, don’t you think? While Bollywood is not just about showing tough parents, that’s usually what they show because that’s the traditional norm here. Things are much more complicated between desi children and their parents. Back in America, things seem more open and acceptance is the guiding principle of parenthood. Of course, the representation differs. Since were on the theme of desi vs Hollywood parents, here is a list of situations in which they differ. Are some of these clichés a little cliché, yes? But are they relatable? Yes. How much can you identify with? Because we swear that all have happened to us! 1. Hollywood Parent: Enjoy Your Slumber Party! Don’t do anything crazy haha Credit: Giphy / MAMovie Bollywood Parent: Sleepover? Kahin nahi jayega tu samajh mein aya? Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 2. Hollywood Parent: Want to be a musician? That’s great! Looks like you’ve finally found your true calling. Credit: Giphy / ABC Network Bollywood Parent: Musician? Yeh din dekhne ke liye tukhe bada kiya tha? Chup chap engineering exams ke liye padhai karo. Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 3. Hollywood Parent: Don’t dare walk away from me during a fight. It is not finished! * the children leave by slamming the door * Credit: Giphy / CBC Bollywood parent: * throws chappal * Yeh din dekhne ke liye paida kiya tha tujhe? Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 4. Hollywood Parent: You taught me something new today, my son. Thank you! Credit: Giphy / ABC Network Bollywood Parent: Do-char kitaabe kya padh liya, khud ko Einstein samajh rahe ho? Credit: Giphy / iiSuperwomanii 5. Hollywood Parent: It’s okay if you want to get married later. Focus on your career. Credit: Giphy / CBC Bollywood parent: * As soon as the child turns 27 * Shaadi karwa deni chahiye tumhari. Credit: Giphy / India 6. Hollywood Parent: Here buddy, have a beer with me! Bollywood Parent: Daaru, cigarettes, girlfriends ke nashe kabhi nahi chahiye. Stay away from all of these things Credit: Giphy / ByPriyaShah 7. Hollywood Parent: You have to make a living. I’m not going to pay my savings for your tuition! Credit: Giphy / ABC Network Bollywood Parent: * Buy Everything You Want Forever * Credit: Giphy / Tubelight Main image credit: Dharma Productions + Columbia Pictures

