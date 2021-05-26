Veteran actor Chandra Mohan refutes rumors of poor health, shares video

Veteran actor Chandra Mohan recently celebrated his 76th birthday. Rumors that the actor is retiring due to poor health are all the rage. However, the actor posted a video in which he denied rumors about his poor health and asked people not to believe it. He said he was in perfect health and doing well. In the video, he also thanked everyone who wished him his birthday.

CHANDRA MOHAN SHARES A VIDEO ABOUT HER HEALTH

On Sunday May 23, Chandra Mohan turned 76 and social media was filled with good wishes from her fans. During his five-decade career, he starred in over 900 films. Recently, there has been speculation that the actor is considering retiring due to poor health.

Yesterday, Chandra Mohan shared a video dismissing the rumors about his health. Stating that he is fine, he asked people not to believe the rumors.

In the video, Chandra Mohan said, “My sincere thanks to everyone who wished me on my birthday. I am forever indebted for your affection. Lately there are rumors about my health. Don’t believe them. not because I am healthy and fine. I am blessed to have your love and I will cherish it. “

Here is the video:

Senior actor #Chandramohan garu is absolutely fine. All the rumors about his health are false. Please stop speculating on fake news. pic.twitter.com/wIJvGwLbvC Vamsi Kaka (vamsikaka) May 25, 2021

ABOUT CHANDRA MOHAN

Veteran actor Chandra Mohan made his Kollywood debut with Rangula Ratnam in 1966. He has played lead roles in films such as Seetamalakshmi, Rendu Rella Aaru, Ram Robert Rahim, Radha Kalyanam, among others. Besides Telugu, he also acted in Tamil films.

Chandra Mohan went on to play supporting roles in numerous films. He was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham. It has disappeared from the spotlight since then.

