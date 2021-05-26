Eternals poster reveals disturbing connection to another Marvel movie





wonders Eternal unlike anything the studio has done before. For one thing, unlike most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which typically take place over a few days or weeks, Eternal spans thousands of years, focusing on a group of immortal beings as they form their own unique relationship with Earth. It promises a larger, more scaled-up view of time than any MCU movie before it. And with Nomadland filmmaker Chlo Zhao at the helm, Eternal will showcase the kind of artistic visual style never before seen in a Marvel Studios project. But despite the visual and narrative elements that strive to separate Eternal From the rest of the MCU, the film shares a fascinating connection to a recent entry from Marvel that could push it further into alignment with the overall studio universe. An unexpected connection The first official poster of Eternal, released this week in conjunction with the films’ first trailer, credits Zhao and Patrick Burleigh as co-authors of the Eternal scenario. While we’ve known for several months that Zhao worked on the film’s final script, Burleigh’s involvement comes as a surprise. His credit on Eternal is particularly remarkable given that it credited as having worked on the years 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp, as an additional story writer / consultant. Burleigh credited on the Eternal poster. Marvel Studios A Welcome to the MCU The poster credits reveal nothing major about the plot of Eternal, and they do not confirm details of alleged story leaks that have been circulating online in recent months. But the presence of an experienced Marvel hand like Burleigh on Eternal the creative team raises interesting questions. His possible Marvel brought Burleigh on Eternal to make the movie feel right at home in the larger MCU. the New The trailer primarily sells the film on the strengths of a distinct tone and visual style from the previous films. It would be reasonable for the studio to want to involve another Marvel-approved writer, making sure the plot doesn’t diverge. too much a lot of what the public expects. The light jokes at the dinner table shown at the end of the Eternal The trailer, for example, is much more reminiscent of the other MCU movies than any other point in the preview. Could this scene be the product of Burleigh’s involvement? Angelina Jolie in Eternal. Marvel Studios the Reverse Analysis To Marvels’ credit, the studio seems very supportive of Eternal and in particular Zhaos’ artistic vision for the film. But Marvel has also set a consistent tone for the MCU over the past 13 years, so it’s plausible that the studio could have brought Burleigh on board to ensure. Eternal still feels of one piece with its overall straightforwardness. Given the rampant speculation that the Eternals and other characters introduced in the Zhaos movie will play a major role in MCU Phase 3 and beyond, Marvel is surely keen to make sure. Eternal feels unique without interfering with its long term strategy. In other words, while Zhao could have simply teamed up with Burleigh because the two resonated creatively, his involvement also indicates Eternal having more in common with previous Marvels films than its first trailer would suggest otherwise. Eternal hits theaters on November 5, 2021.

