Live entertainment returns to the Tobin Center for the 2021-2022 season

Sign up for The Daily Reach and get all the news tailored to your inbox.

the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts kicked off its festive 2021-2022 season announcement with a dramatic video starting with the words 400 Days Ago The Art World Gone Dark.

What followed was a triumphant statement on the resilience of nonprofit arts centers, focused on innovative flexible seating technology that allowed a socially distant audience to enjoy Tobin’s programming from June 2020 and then continue. as regularly as possible through the current moment with 23 virtual event shows, and Generation Next educational events which reached over 15,000 local students.

Your Tobin team has not stood idly by, President and CEO Michael Fresher told the crowd of 200 season subscribers, members, donors and media gathered in the HEB performance hall on Tuesday night.

The measures we put in place have kept the Tobin Center active as more than 80% of American theaters have closed, he said.

The Tobin Center has now booked nearly 100 events through the end of 2021, said Aaron Zimmerman, vice president of programming, and it expects two to four new shows to be announced each week in the future. predictable, as the entertainment industry gears up for live and touring entertainment.

The 2021-22 season centers around National Geographic Live! in the fourth year, the popular series will visit San Antonio. This time, much sought-after photographer Annie Griffiths will lead the four-part series on November 21 with Photography Without Borders. Explorer Bob Poole will follow on January 30 with Nature Roars Back, and Ancient Egypt will make an appearance on March 27 with When Women Ruled the World. Nizar Ibrahim will close the series on June 12 with an animated look at the Spinosaurus, the lost Cretaceous giant and the largest of all carnivorous dinosaurs.

April Ancira announces the four National Geographic Live! events taking place during the 2021-2022 season at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. The AnciraAuto Group is one of the sponsors of the series, which will include Annie Griffiths, one of the first female photographers to work with National Geographic. Credit: Bria Woods / San Antonio Report

Jack Freeman, VP of Facilities and Operations and an obvious crowd favorite, presented the annual Signature Series with a humorous video.

In various costumes, Freeman announced all four events starting with Cirque Musica, which arrives on December 29 with its Holiday Spectacular featuring acrobatic feats based on the season’s musical favorites. The 1982 blockbuster movie An officer and a gentleman will be animated in musical form on March 20 and the classic Broadway favorite South Pacific will bring her hit song Some Enchanted Evening on stage on April 9. The Signature series will close from June 18 to 19 with the visit of the national phenomenon Blue Man Group.

Fresher pointed out that any member who also subscribes to these featured series events will receive a subscription fee waiver and free parking for those events. These perks alone are almost enough to pay off the rest of the membership, he said.

After the main announcements, Zimmerman pointed out that several shows are already booked and are selling well, particularly the Gabriel Iglesias Here Comes Fluffy tour, which had added several shows to meet the demand for tickets. The four-week run is slated to start on June 23 and end on July 17 with two final performances to be taped for a Netflix comedy special.

Flashy rock guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen will usher in the official end of all security restrictions at the Tobin Center with a performance on August 1.

Other featured events include jazz artist Herbie Hancock on September 14, voting rights lawyer Stacey Abrams on September 20, rough-hewn comedians the Jerky Boys on September 22, guitarists Rodrigo y Gabriela on September 28. September, The Price Is Right Live game show October 10-11, and backcountry comedian Ginger Billy October 28.

Fresher said Zimmerman faced a daunting challenge months ago, with most acts canceling, postponing, moving [dates], but through their workplaces across the country have had nearly 30 acts to book, thanks to Tobin Entertainment, the reservation agency subsidiary of the centers.

We’re way ahead of everyone there, Fresher said.

Tickets for all Tobin Center shows and events, including season tickets, are available on site box office or by calling 210-223-8624. Membership information, starting at $ 150 per year, is available here.