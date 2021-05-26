Bollywood responds to what if Twitter and Facebook were banned in India





A conversation about the planned ban on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and others started among Bollywood celebrities, as the deadline for implementing the Centre’s new IT rules passed on Wednesday. Amid the buzz where people are wondering if the platforms are likely to face a ban, actor Sonakshi Sinha shared a photo of herself, wondering if this could be her last social media post. She wrote: If this is to be the last post, it must be a selfie. Posting a photo of himself, Aparshakti Khurrana wrote: Now thinking that social media platforms are banned, maybe we should refer to the hobbies section of our resumes for some time-killing ideas. Reacting to his post, actor Pranutan Bahl commented, Law College picks up what you mean. Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni wondered if social media platforms were indeed banned. Taking to Twitter, he wrote in Hindi, Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega. On Instagram, he shared his selfie on the matter and captioned it as when humans will be banned. Socho agar Twitter Insta Facebook ban hojayega toh kitne aur log jobless aur berozgaar hojayega – Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 25, 2021 Actor Ashnoor Kaur posted a video in light of the looming uncertainty behind the ban, with a caption that read: What do you think is going to happen? On February 25, the Center announced the new policy for social media intermediaries with more than 50 lakh registered users, in accordance with the 2021 Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) . follow additional due diligence, including the appointment of a chief compliance officer, central contact and resident grievance officer. Failure to comply with the rules would result in the loss of their intermediary status which gives them exemptions and specified immunity from liability for the information and data of third parties hosted by them. In other words, they can probably face a ban.







