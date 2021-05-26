Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, actor of 8 films Dilip Joshi did with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay





Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal Champaklal Gada is a fan favorite of Indian television today. But for actor Dilip Joshi, it was a long journey until he achieved this popularity. Starting with films that go as far as the 1980s, Dilip got his job due to his move to the small screen after a decade. Dilip’s TV journey includes shows like Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, Sridevi star Malini Iyer and more. However, it was post Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered in 2008 on Sony SAB, which the actor has become a household name. Actors Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in an image by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But we’re not here to talk about his Jethalal or any other character he’s played on TV. Today we try to revisit his time in Bollywood and the lesser known roles he performed in films with the biggest stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Huge name of Gujarati theater and cinema too, Dilip Joshi is celebrating his 53rd birthday today. On occasion, here’s a look back at popular Hindi films he made before he rose to television fame. Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) Joshi’s acting debut was a small role in the lead role of Salman Khan-Bhagyashree Maine Pyar Kiya. He was Ramu, the domestic helper in the film Rajshri Productions, and was even seen impressing the milkmaid (Huma Khan as Gulabiya) in several scenes, including the song “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka”. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) His Bhola Prasad was so innocent that he did not understand his feelings towards Salman Khan’s friend, Rita (Sahila Chadha). But when he did, Rita became “ Shakuntala ” for him and he teleported into a period drama where he saw himself as a Dushyant King. Basically, everything about her role added some fun moments to the movie. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000) His character was a little gangster named Sapney, helper of Johnny Lever. Most of his portions were comic book scenes and with Lever’s Pappu Junior. Now, on closer inspection, despite only a few lines of dialogue, Joshi was totally in his role, even though he was standing in the background. A 2 Ka 4 (2001) Joshi played Champak in this film by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. He was the guardian of Jackie Shroff’s four children, after the latter was killed. Humraaz (2002) Son Gauri Shankar worked in the office of Raj Singhania (Bobby Deol). He was a worshiper of Lord Shiv and even his dialogues and his gaze revolved around his devotion. In short, his character was funny. Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002) In this film by Preity Zinta and Arjun Rampal, Joshi plays the CEO of the factory who keeps Rampal’s identity intact when the latter arrives to inspect the workplace without anyone knowing. Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa (2002) As Tusshar Kapoor’s friend Rahul, most of Joshi’s scenes were with the lead actor. The film also starred Esha Deol and Rajesh Khanna. Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009) One of Joshi’s last Bollywood appearances before he made it to TV for good. The actor played a director with a South Indian flair. The film starred Sonu Sood, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Asrani and Paresh Rawal. Dilip Joshi has also been part of films like Khiladi 420 (2000), Firaaq (2008) and What’s Your Raashee (2009). Happy birthday, Dilip Joshi!

