Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ offers food for thought about race

Terroir is a French word which roughly translates to “taste of the place”. He is tossed around the world of wine to describe specific geothermal conditions that explain the taste of certain grapes. Of course, the terroir also works in the other direction. Environment and behavior have an impact on the food they produce, and food has an impact on the environment and the behavior of those who enjoy it.

Whereas the new Netflix series High on the pork traces the origins of a cuisine, it is logical that the host is a sommelier, expert in the region. But since the cuisine in this case is American, and its origins involve centuries of exploitation of people and cultures drawn from Africa, it helps that Stephen satterfield is a sommelier and much more. “I’ve always found food and wine to be such an effective way to get people to think more critically about the world around them,” says Satterfield, founder of the food publication. Whetstone and a full-fledged chef. “We could pretty much piece together any component of human history by analyzing our food or food, and this gives us permission to talk about topics that otherwise seem difficult, cumbersome, stimulating, or even taboo.” High on the pork, which airs on Netflix from May 26, deals exclusively with this type of topic. Viewers will see the difference between sweet potatoes and yams, of course, but they will learn a lot more about how the slaves of Africans took not only people from the land, but also indigenous foods, recipes handed down and culinary ingenuity. The kind of thing most foods are shy about.

“It’s impossible to have certain conversations about food and farming without a racialized perspective,” says Satterfield, “because the fundamental relationship between black Americans and the United States of America is a subjugated working relationship. for the purpose of agricultural growth. sphere here – first with rice, then finally with tobacco and beyond. Based on the 2011 book by acclaimed culinary author Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog: a culinary journey from Africa to America, the show sometimes plays out as a 1619 culinary project, while swinging between NC-17 culinary porn, buddy chat show, and transcendent fellowship. Harris makes appearances herself, but ultimately the series is conceived as her host’s personal journey. Satterfield first became interested in the anthropological origins of the recipes while working as a sommelier for over a decade. As he learned to interact with wine from a terroir perspective, he began to look at all kinds of foods through a similar lens – and was often fascinated by what he saw.

He walked away from the sommelier business in 2007 because he found it too seamless, swaying in a red sea of ​​white men and too focused on a seemingly endless review process. However, he did not completely abandon the world of wine. Instead, he started a non-profit organization working with black farmers and winemakers from the Western Cape to South Africa, whom he met while working as a somm remained faithful. “I really felt a kinship with their story about the origins of the South African wine industry through Dutch colonization,” says the host. “And also, I saw that over 90% of the workforce were black and brown South Africans who held less than 1% of the industry. These were not things we learned in our wine studies program. The disconnect between the canon of the wine industry and the greater historic landscape of fermented grapes inspired him to help tell more stories of food origin. He had already developed an ability to communicate complex agrarian narratives – talking about certain wines inevitably led him to talk about apartheid and Nelson Mandela – and so he channeled his skills into creation. a printed magazine dedicated to culinary origins and culture. It was his way of sharing more points of view too often missing from mainstream food media.

It has also put him on the producer radar behind a new Netflix series. Satterfield was not aware until very late in the interview process that he was in fact recruited to host High on the pork. At first, he thought he would just use his knowledge and connections to help organize elements of the show. It wasn’t until the third meeting with producer Fabienne Toback, when she asked him if he was ready for the public to see and know him, that he realized what was going on. was happening. It was a dream come true, but he would only accept the honor if he got the personal approval of Jessica B. Harris, whose groundbreaking work Satterfield began to idolize from an early age. (She approved immediately.) Beyond Satterfield’s expertise and show-aligned interests, he makes him an ideal host with his magnetic warmth, keen eyes, and palpable empathy. Her relaxed interview style during gatherings keeps the conversation flowing and leaves room for authentic experiences to emerge. He and his guests transform a variety of spaces into friendly atmospheres where, despite the often intense conversation, everyone can feel invited to pull a seat.