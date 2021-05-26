Christine Quinn targeted by mom-shamers | Entertainment





Christine Quinn has been the target of “mom-shamers” since having her first child. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star welcomed her son Christian Georges Dumontet – whom she has with husband Christian Richard – to the world on May 15, but she has already been heavily criticized by a number of trolls online, who criticized her for her return. work so soon after the baby arrives. She said, “Mom-shamers are real for sure. I’ve had people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m so glad you’re back to work, that’s great!’ And then I have people saying to me, ‘You have to give your body time to recover and heal, and who’s looking after the baby?’ “ However, Christine insists that she knows how to respond to those who criticize her parenting style. Speaking on E! News ‘Daily Pop, she added, “I’m like,’ Look, my husband is awesome. He’s at home, the baby is sleeping, what’s the difference? “For me, I like to work. “There are single mothers who work two or three jobs every day. Women are so strong and they can do it. For me, I am happy to work. I am delighted to have a job and I am delighted to have a baby and to be able to do everything. I think that’s really the message here: women can really do anything, so don’t be ashamed! I want to separate my professional life and my family life. “ Christine had previously confessed that her baby was “more precious than she could have ever imagined”. She said, “Baby C is more precious than I could ever have imagined. “Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It’s the most amazing feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mom bear mentality is stronger than ever. My only job is to Protect, Love and Raise Him. Let’s just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet full of designer outfits that I can’t wait to dress him up in! “

