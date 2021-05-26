Bollywood Fashion Goddesses Redefine ‘Pretty In Pink’ – See Photos

Every girl has a sweet corner for the color pink, right? While some may decline, but let’s say pink brings out the best in everyone. Whether it’s brilliant fuchsia pink or subtle red, PINK has always been in vogue! If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration to dress in pink, don’t worry, we’re here to help! Bollywood women like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have managed to get some stunning numbers in pink that can serve as inspiration. Also Read – Happy Birthday, Suhana Khan: THESE Photos Of Child Star With Best Friends Shanaya Kapoor And Ananya Panday Set Major Friendship Goals

Starting with Janhvi Kapoor, since breaking into Bollywood with Dhadak, she has proven to be a fashion goddess who turns heads every time she steps out. She has never disappointed the fashion police and recently she released a very trendy set in pink. Janhvi flaunted her belly wearing a pink skirt, yellow crop top and pink jacket. The braids kept curls light and she always looked immaculate. The best part about this outfit is that anyone can easily recreate this look! Also Read – KGF 2 Star Yash To Collaborate With Liger Director Puri Jagannadh For Next Up?

Next on the list is relatively new to the industry, Ananya Panday. She is not only making waves in the film industry, but Ananya definitely grabs attention with her fashion sense. It takes courage to slip into a skinny, shiny pink outfit and Ananya is definitely lying like this! Also Read – THESE Sunny Photos Of Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor And Other Bollywood Actresses Will Make Your Heart Beat Faster

Karisma Kapoor has ruled our hearts for years and she is definitely one of the most stylish actresses we have ever seen. Whether it’s desi or short skirts, Karisma has always been at the top of her fashion art. Well let’s just say Pink looks great on her. All the shimmers are definitely Karisma Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor is revealed to be a fashion goddess in the making. She recently flaunted her well-toned physique in a risky issue by Poster Girl and oh-my-my, she took our breath away.

