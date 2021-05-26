“ Cruella ” costume designer Jenny Beavan on Dressing Disney – WWD

Before the infamous villain Cruella de Vil poached puppies for fur coats, she was a young grifter (and budding fashion designer) in London’s’ 70s punk rock scene.

Disney’s latest live-action film, “Cruella,” serves as the origin story for the animation. Emma Stone played the titular character – birth name Estella – as an adult, when she was hired to work for esteemed fashion designer The Baroness, played by Emma Thompson.

Costume designer Jenny Beavan, OBE, entered the project with first-hand knowledge of the time. “I remember the fun. It was an exciting time in clothes and music, ”says Beavan, reflecting fondly on the fashions of the time: heavy lace-up boots, pants with flowers bought for three pounds a pair at Kensington Market. But unlike Cruella, Beavan had no eye on a career in fashion at the time.

“At the time, I didn’t know I wanted to be a costume designer; I was a stage designer at the theater, ”says Beavan. “So it was a bit of a shock to me when I became a costume designer – which happened by accident, like a lot of things in life.”

The call for “Cruella” came “a bit out of the blue” for the costume designer, who received a message from Kristin Burr, one of the film’s main producers, asking if she was busy. At first, Beavan was surprised to be considered. “I’m not a fashion guy,” says Beavan, whose multi-year career as a costume designer is marked by 10 Oscar nominations – she won twice, for “Room With a View” and “Mad Max: Fury Road ”.

“The story was strong, the characters were great,” Beavan says of the “Cruella” call. “It was a great challenge, and it was something different. I hadn’t really done the period and I hadn’t done this kind of Disney [film]. “

Director Craig Gillespie already had a solid visual plan for the film, which Beavan used as a starting point to create his mood boards to convey his dress plan for the story. For Cruella, Beavan has stayed true to the character’s iconic color scheme, rooted in black, white, and red. As the character darkens throughout the film, so do his costumes. “The whole look becomes sharper, more personalized, more Cruella-y,” says Beavan.

Beavan’s team had a short time to produce a large portfolio of original looks for the film – 10 weeks, plus another six weeks while Stone recovers from a shoulder injury. Beavan sourced fabrics from stores in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London – most of the costumes worn by Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who plays a reporter in the film, feature 70s-style prints found at Mood Fabrics. For the other looks, especially those included in Cruella’s fashion show, they have custom printed fabrics.

The costume team included five cutters, which Beavan credits for bringing their own skills and interpretations to the project. “If you let people have some freedom, and you give them meaning and see what’s going on, sometimes it goes very well,” she says.

One such example is a tribute to Charles James’ twisted “Tree” dress, worn by Cruella in a particularly dramatic fashion. “The cutter of that dress always wanted to make one,” Beavan says, adding that there was the added challenge of creating a dress from an existing dress.

“In the script, Cruella finds a red dress, which was the Baroness’ old dress, in a vintage store in Portobello. With that dress, she cuts it, ”says Beavan. “So we had to get a dress that had enough material in it, so that we could pretty much believe that this new dress came out of the old dress.

In another scene, Cruella rides in the back of a dump truck as her dress deploys a 15-meter train built from the Baroness’ recent fashion collection. But while Cruella has several great costumes in the film, Beavan notes a special affinity for her simpler looks.

“I love some of her previous looks when she started working at Liberty London, and when she started working for the Baroness,” says Beavan, who put Cruella in culottes, little jackets and funky accessories. – “bits and pieces”. (As an aspiring young fashion designer, Cruella would surely have been impressed by Stone’s Louis Vuitton ambassador – one of the character’s first looks is accessorized by a Louis Vuitton Capucines bag.)

The Baroness, the film’s central antagonist, serves as a counterweight to the young and eclectic fashion scene from which Cruella emerges.

“The Baroness is a very good designer; it’s just a little old-fashioned, ”says Beavan, who based the character’s bespoke looks on Dior’s New Look aesthetic. “I chose fabrics that had a certain structure so that we could be sculptural,” she says, adding that she rooted these costumes in browns and golds.

Beavan spent even more time with Dior’s designs after “Cruella,” working on the film adaptation of “Mrs. Harris is going to Paris. (In the book, set in 1950s London, a housekeeper falls in love with a Dior haute couture dress.) For now, Beavan is enjoying a short break at her London home. She recently returned after several months in Prague, where she was working on the WWII film “White Bird: A Wonder Story”. There she watched a last cut of “Cruella” for the first time and liked what she saw.

“I would love to see it on a bigger screen again,” she adds.

She’ll get the chance soon – the film hits theaters and Disney + on Friday.

