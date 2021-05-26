Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment





FILE – In this photo from January 31, 2020, actor John Cena attends the Road to “Fast & Furious 9” concert at Maurice A. Ferre Park in MiamiBeach, Florida. Cena apologized on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. (Photo by Scott Roth / Invision / AP, on file)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after calling Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and has become the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. In a short video posted to Chinese social media site Weibo on Tuesday, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or give many details about the incident, which happened earlier this month while he was doing a promotion for Fast & Furious 9 to the Taiwanese media. In an interview, I made a mistake, he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese. I must say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I am very very sorry. As for my mistake, I really apologize. In his interview with TVBS, a Taiwanese cable channel, Cena was also speaking Mandarin when he said Taiwan would be the first country to see the film. This has led to an uproar in China, which sees autonomous democracy as its own territory to be taken back by force if necessary. It was not known whether Cenas’ apology worked, as many comments on Chinese social media in response to his video were negative. Likewise, Cena also faced contempt in the United States, where Senator Tom Cotton called the apology pathetic and others criticized him on social media as a coward. There are many issues that global companies and celebrities seeking to maintain their access to the lucrative Chinese market must override, as nationalist outrage online can spark boycotts. China has increasingly lobbied foreign companies over their statements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the South China Sea and other issues Beijing considers sensitive. Airlines and other multinational companies have been pressured to refer to Taiwan as part of China on their websites or risk harming their business in China. Chinese public broadcaster CCTV cut ties with the NBA for a year in response to a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, though the post was quickly deleted . The short story of Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloe Zhao was censored in April after old interviews surfaced where she said she grew up in a place where there were lies everywhere. Brands such as Swedish retailer H&M, Adidas and Nike have been the target of consumer boycotts after state media criticized them for concern over reports of forced labor in China’s western Xinjiang region. Meanwhile, Fast & Furious 9, the latest addition to the Hollywood franchise, appeared to be doing well in China despite the outcry. The film has grossed $ 155 million at the box office in China since it opened on May 21, according to local media.

