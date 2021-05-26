Entertainment
Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt’s divorce judge won’t let children testify
Angelina Jolie has slammed a judge who decides on custody of the children during her divorce from Brad Pitt, saying in a court file that the judge refused to allow their children to testify.
Jolie, who sought to disqualify Judge John Ouderkirk from the divorce case, said in the filing on Monday that he refused to hear evidence she deemed relevant to the safety and well-being of children before to make an interim decision. The documents do not specify what this evidence may be.
Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence regarding the health, safety and well-being of children, which is essential to justify her case, according to the Court of Appeal’s file for the second district of California.
The actress also said the judge did not properly consider a section of the California courts code that says it is prejudicial to the best interests of the child if custody is granted to someone with history of domestic violence. His file did not give details of what he was referring to, but his lawyers submitted a sealed document in March that allegedly offers additional information.
Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, days after a disagreement erupted over a private flight carrying the actors and their children from France to Los Angeles. Pitt was charged with abusing his then 15-year-old son during the robbery, but investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI were closed without any charges being filed against the actor. Jolies’ lawyer said at the time that she filed for a divorce for the health of the family.
His new case says the judge declined to hear comments from underage teens about their experiences, needs or wishes regarding their custody, citing a California code that says a child 14 or older should be allowed to testify if he wishes.
Three of Jolie and Pitts’ six children are teenagers, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 14. The oldest, Maddox, is 19 years old and is not subject to the custody order. They also have 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
In response to Jolies ‘filing, Pitts’ attorneys said, Ouderkirk has conducted extensive proceedings over the past six months in a thorough and fair manner and reached an interim ruling and order after hearing from experts and witnesses. witnesses.
Pitts said the judge found that Jolies ‘testimony lacked credibility in many important areas and that the existing custody order between the parties should be varied, at Mr. Pitts’ request, in the best interests of the parties. children.
He says Jolies’ objections and further delays in reaching an arrangement would seriously harm the children, who will still be denied permanence and stability.
It is not known what the current custody regime is, as the court seals most of the cases. When the divorce process began, Pitt applied for joint custody and Jolie applied for primary physical custody, meaning the children would live with her more than half the time. But changes have been made that have not been made public.
Peter Harvey, a lawyer for Jolie who is close to the case but not directly involved, said the actress supported shared custody but the situation was complicated and he could not go into details as the court proceedings are under seal.
Divorce lawyers on both sides declined to comment on the new filings.
Harvey told The Associated Press that the Jolies family’s struggles prompted her to take a more active role in changing the approach to custody laws.
Ms Jolie has worked privately for four and a half years to both heal her family and fight for system improvements to ensure other families don’t go through what hers has endured, said Harvey, a former elder. New Jersey attorney general who works with Jolie on policy issues.
Pretty a sought to disqualify Ouderkirk, a private judge that she and Pitt chose to preserve their privacy, arguing he had an improper business relationship with one of Pitts’ attorneys.
She said in the Monday filing that if the interim custody decision was made final by Ouderkirk, she would appeal it.
Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 57, have been among Hollywood’s most important couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce. They were declared divorced in April 2019, after their lawyers sought a judgment allowing a married couple to be declared single as other issues remained, including finances and child custody.
