Gershwins by candlelight: concert online Thursday





PORT TOWNSEND – Holding hands at midnight / ‘Under a starry sky / Nice job if you can get it / And you can get it if you try / Walking around with a girl / Sigh after sigh / Good job if you can get it … Val James has long wanted this job: an evening singing the songs of composer George Gershwin and his lyricist brother Ira. With friends, she will do it in a candlelit concert this Thursday evening. “Ira was a genius,” James said of the man who wrote “I Got Rhythm,” “The Man I Love,” “S’Wonderful,” “Someone to Watch Over Me” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It. “ James and his band will deliver these and many more Gershwin classics in a 50-minute set that starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Trinity United Methodist Church will air the show online at https://trinityumcpt.org, with admission by donation. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Bayside Housing & Services (baysidehousing.org), a non-profit agency providing transitional housing and support in Jefferson County. James, who has been singing in Seattle and surrounding Port Townsend for about four decades, was a regular at The Upstage in downtown Port Townsend when it was open, as well as at the Cellar Door; she also produced the Jazz Gals trio featuring local female singers. James and her husband Mike have released a few jazz CDs and two folk and songwriter recordings, and are featured on four other nautical-themed CDs with other Washington State artists. In Thursday’s candlelight concert, “we’re going to do some tricky stuff,” James promised, “like ‘Fascinatin’ Rhythm,” and I don’t think anyone knows: 1932 movie “Girl Crazy.” His full band includes pianist George Radebaugh, bassist Bruce Cannavaro, drummer Tim Sheffel, trumpeter Scott Sizer and guitarist Jack Lambton. James’ inspiration as a singer was his mother, Margaret Lenhart. She sang with Bing Crosby on the radio in the late 1930s, early 1940s, and then became a “ghost singer” in films such as “Holiday Inn” from 1942. This meant she was a singer. uncredited who doubled her voice in the singing parts credited to the stars of the films. James grew up in “beautiful downtown Burbank,” as she puts it, not far from Hollywood, California. She started out as a folk singer, then fell for jazz and the Gershwins. She’s delighted with the half-steps – those ultra-short intervals between notes – and Ira’s pun. Overall, these things twist the emotion of the music, James believes, creating a singular musical experience. “I’ve always been in love with the Gershwins and wanted to do a whole show as a tribute,” she said. “I just can’t get these beautiful songs out of my head.” Another example is “Someone to Watch Over Me,” a 95-year-old piece, added James. It’s a song about a flock of sheep, it’s a poetic love ballad, and it’s timeless, she says. ________ Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.









