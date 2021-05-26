The Margaritaville Cap Cana Island reserve will open in October 2021





Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville have announced their intention to launch the new Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana program in the Dominican Republic in October. The planned debut of this luxury property in 2021 will represent just the second opening of the Island Reserve brand, created through a collaboration between Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville. Enter the Dominican Republic in style The entrance to Margaritavilles in the Dominican Republic will combine the amenities of a luxury all-inclusive resort with the laid-back lifestyle embodied by the brand. The new development is located on Playa Juanillo, known for its white sand shores, turquoise waters and sunsets, all just 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport. After launching the Island Reserve Concept in Riviera Maya, we were delighted to continue our partnership with Margaritaville to bring this lifestyle to the Dominican Republic in a way that truly captures Cap Cana as a destination, said Mario mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. Cap Cana is the perfect setting for the newest addition to the portfolio, truly embracing the carefree escape that is at the heart of the brand. John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, explained: We are delighted to present the Margaritaville Island Reserve in Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Our expanding partnership with Karisma is all about delivering the ultimate island experience – relaxation, fun, exceptional dining, extravagant service and quality entertainment – all to be savored in the Margaritaville state of mind. It has been a privilege to work in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to bring the famous Margaritaville Island Reserve brand to life in Cap Cana, added Jesus Barderas, President of Cobbo Bay Developers. We look forward to seeing the positive economic impact this resort will have on the local hospitality industry and the Dominican Republic as a whole. An ultra-luxury all-inclusive offer When it opens, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will house 228 suites and 40 villas, with a design inspired by the surrounding environment. The island’s local ambassadors, meanwhile, will cater to all guest needs with services including 24-hour in-room dining. Visitors will be able to choose from 13 room types, such as swim-up and honeymoon suites, signature villas and the Jimmy Buffett suite offering sea views from the top floor of the main building and indoor-outdoor space including a 300 square foot terrace. Island Reserve’s 40 ultra-luxurious villas will offer exclusive access to a lagoon pool and the SOS Swim Up Bar with hanging beds. Each of these villas will have a king-size bed, kitchenette, breakfast bar and living room, as well as an outdoor terrace. This accommodation will be complemented by the Gourmet Village complexes, combining immersive entertainment with unpretentious but refined culinary and mixological offerings. Margaritaville’s main stage will then feature daily entertainment, as well as several dining options including Frank & Lolas Italian Trattoria, JWB Steakhouse, and Pan-Asian restaurant Mon So Wi. Elsewhere, the infinity pool will be located close to the Rum Runners bar, referencing the history of rum production in the Dominican Republic and the West Indies, and the 5 oClock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar will offer cocktails by the sea. swimming pool overlooking Juanillo beach. During their stay, guests can sign up for activities like tennis at the Sports Hub, relax at the 1,000-square-foot St Somewhere Spa, and work out at the Fins Up! Fitness center, while enjoying the Parakeet Kids Club. Finally, event spaces will include a private roof ideal for hosting weddings.

