Entertainment
William and Kate enjoy sand yachting on their return to St Andrews
William and Kate had a blast enjoying a sand yachting session on the iconic West Sands of St Andrews.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to their former university hometown to hear about the life support offered by Fife Young Caregivers before running on the sand.
And as they donned their bright yellow helmets, their competitive spirit was in the foreground.
One of the Prince’s wheels rose from the sand as he spun in a determined attempt to reach the finish line.
At one point, the heir to the throne quickly made his way to the North Sea and was warned that there was nothing between him and Norway.
Breath
After their hour-long session, courtesy of twins Jamie and Guy McKenzie of the St Andrews Outdoor Activities Company Breath, the Duke said: “It was awesome.”
He added, “I wish I could do this all day. It’s really fun.
“I love having a wheel. It’s the best way to start the day. “
The Duke and Duchess undertake a week of engagements in Scotland.
They looked relaxed when they got to the beach, near the famous Old course.
Dressed in casual clothes, they were introduced to six young people from Fife, all of whom have family responsibilities in addition to their schoolwork.
Scott, Josh, Jaiden, Rebecca, Morgan and Katie joined the royal couple on their sand yachting adventures on the beach.
Everyone was congratulated by William and Kate for having had a particularly difficult year.
young people
As they discussed their roles and the support offered by Fife Young Carers, William told them, “You should be proud of yourself.
“There is a lot of pressure on you guys and you did really well.”
Based in Lochgelly, Fife Young Carers helps 597 young people under the age of 18 maintain their physical and mental well-being through a range of outdoor activities, workshops and residential trips.
Most importantly, it offers those with family responsibilities the opportunity to take a break and have some fun.
This means that they may enjoy spending time with people their own age.
Kirstie Howell, Service Manager at Fife Young Carers, said: “Most of what we do is give them a break from their responsibilities and allow them to be young again.
“Sometimes our young people don’t have the same opportunities as their peers.
“We are able to offer them these experiences. It is really precious. “
Map diagram
Fife Young Carers recently introduced a young caregiver authorization card system in schools, pharmacies and other medical facilities around Fife.
The map helps young caregivers easily identify them without having to repeatedly describe their situation and personal stories.
A young caregiver is defined as a child or young person whose life has been affected by the care of a family member with a physical disability, illness, addiction or mental health problems.
In 2019, 6,785 young people in Fife identified themselves as young caregivers, or around one in eight young people in the region.
