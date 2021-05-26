San Jose Sharks reach last-minute deal on downtown development from Google – Daily Democrat

In a sudden about-face, the San Jose Sharks – the toughest opponent in Google plans to build an 80-acre urban village and tech campus west of downtown – have retreated.

In a settlement deal announced Tuesday night, Sharks parent company Sharks Sports & Entertainment agreed not to sue Google or the city of San Jose for thwarting development plans surrounding the arena.

The announcement was posted in a memo moments before San Jose City Council discussed its final approval for the Google project, which board members unanimously approved.

“The settlement agreement between the city, Google and SSE (Sharks Sports & Entertainment) resolves the vast majority of concerns raised by the parties,” San Jose Economic Development Director Nanci Klein wrote in her memo. .

The Sharks, whose president previously said the tech giant’s plans would go undermine the viability of the SAP Center, released a statement Tuesday evening saying the organization “sincerely appreciates” the city’s and Google’s efforts to address their concerns.

“Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has long been a supporter of the city’s vision for urban planning for the Diridon station area, including the Googles Downtown West project, as long as it does not endanger the city. viability and success of the city owned by the city. and the SAP center run by SSE, ”Sharks spokesman Scott Emmert wrote in a statement.

As part of its Downtown West development, Google plans to build up to 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 housing units, 300 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of retail space. and 15 acres of open space and parkland just west of downtown San Jose, surrounding the Diridon Station and SAP Center. Areas adjacent to this project could see the construction of an additional 6.4 million square feet of new office space, 7,000 housing units and 536,000 square feet of retail space.

The Sharks, in turn, have expressed concerns about how this dramatic growth and ongoing construction could create parking issues and traffic jams around the SAP center.

From the town planning commission unanimously recommended approval of Google’s Downtown West project on April 28Google and the city have made some changes to project approvals to address the Sharks’ concerns about parking, according to city officials.

These changes include a guarantee that the city and Google will consult with the Sharks about the schematic parking design to ensure that at least 2,850 parking spaces will remain within 1/3-mile of the southern entrance to the SAP Center and an agreement by the city to pay any increased costs incurred by the Sharks for transportation and parking management programs that exceed the 2019 base costs. The city has also agreed to consult with the Sharks on final design and capacity of the road network surrounding the SAP center in the hope of avoiding traffic jams.

In return for such changes, the Sharks agreed not to sue the city or Google.

“The city and Google absolutely understand the critical need for the Sharks to have efficient access and have worked to integrate many concerns of Sharks Sports & Entertainment,” Jessica Zenk, deputy director of transportation for San Jose, said at the meeting. from the city council on Tuesday. “We strongly believe that the Sharks will be able to succeed and indeed prosper with the proposed project as a neighbor, especially given all the new people and the access this project brings to living.”

The settlement agreement marks a clear reversal of the stance taken by the Sharks in recent months.

The Sharks began publicly filing complaints about the Google project in November 2020, saying development plans around the SAP Center would force them out of San Jose and that city leaders were not adequately addressing their concerns.

San Jose owns the SAP Center and leases it to Sharks Sports and Entertainment for its operation and maintenance. An agreement between the two parties, which is expected to last until 2040, sets out the roles and responsibilities of the City with respect to the arena, including maintaining a certain number of parking spaces for events.

City officials, Google officials and Sharks executives have met more than 75 times since 2019 to address issues raised by the sports and entertainment company. But until Tuesday, the sharks were not satisfied with what came out of these discussions.

While the new agreement appears to address most of the concerns of the three parties, it does provide a clear resolution of what will happen to three on-site parking lots at the SAP Center, currently known as Lots A, B and C, which are located directly on the north and west sides of the arena.

San Jose has agreed to maintain public parking lots for Google’s early stages of construction with the hope that as more parking structures are built the city can transfer the lots to Google to turn them into about 1,000 housing units and 665,000 squares. feet of office space, according to city records.

But that will require the Sharks’ buy-in, who will have to sign an amendment to the arena management agreement with the city.

Klein told the council on Tuesday she was optimistic about reaching a mutual parking deal deal, but she warned that building Google’s comprehensive project plans would run into serious risks if a deal could not be reached.

“There are risks that remain if development does not happen,” she said. “We have a number of housing and offices that will not be built and some community benefits that will not be delivered.”