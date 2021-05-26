See how Amazon Prime Video delivered freebies with drones





To promote his latest film, Tom Clancys without remorse, with Michael B. Jordan, Amazon Prime Video has devised an impressive operation that rivals those found in the pages of the thriller the film is based on. The global marketing campaign leveraged several branches of the Amazon business, including Alexa, Amazon Fresh, Twitch, Amazon Live, and Audible Live, and was aimed at a young and diverse audience, including military veterans and the black community. (This was the first time that a black actor played the main character, John Clark.) The mission was to take shippers to the next level. In the week leading up to the April 30 release, the streaming platform used drones to drop themed gifts into custom-made wooden crates at celebrities, veterans and influencers. In collaboration with Fooji and DroneGear Productions, Operation Global Drone Drop delivered approximately 100 gifts to 10 countries and 12 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, London and Mexico City. Fans were also able to enter to earn a drop via Twitter and Instagram. The first of its kind, our global drone has been a key part of our global campaign to Tom Clancys without remorse. We wanted this campaign to resonate with global audiences and capture the excitement of Clancy fans, said Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships and consumer events at Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios. Our Prime Video team has worked with military and black-owned brands, such as 5.11 Tactical and DrX. Romanelli, to distribute unique gifts via drones to celebrities, veterans and more around the world. Jordans’ role in the film as an elite Navy SEAL and his personal connection to the military (his father was a Marine) also served as a marketing inspiration, with veterans and the military community remaining a common thread throughout. along the countryside. For example, Prime Video launched its first Amazon Fresh partnership, which has benefited military veterans and their families in need, by delivering groceries and meals to Los Angeles with the help of the organization at Purpose nonprofit Village for Vets. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime VideoAnd in an effort to sell the book, which was released in 1993, to a new generation, Jordan joined content creator Twitch Swagg for a livestream, in which the actor interacted with fans, answered questions, and delivered. gave some surprises. Jordan and Swagg also carried out raids (aka sending viewers to another live channel) and increased visibility for the Marine Corps veteran WatchToweRs channel. After chatting with Jordan, WatchToweR launched a watch party. More than 1,000 guests, including celebrities, VIPs, influencers and military groups, watched an advanced screening of the film during the virtual premiere, followed by an escape room experience, produced by Little Cinema, which mimicked a script from the film. Guests also received a delivery of snacks and drinks at the cinema. In addition to the virtual premiere, Prime Video hosted free theatrical screenings at 50 theaters across the country, prioritizing locations in predominantly black communities,as a way to make the film accessible to a wider audience.Prime Video has also partnered with organizations, including HBCU Buzz, HBCU Springfest, and HBCU Pride Nation, to host an advanced screening for more than 950 students. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

With the drone drops, movie screenings, and additional activations within the campaign, Prime Video was able to connect with Without remorses major audiences, including the military, veterans and black communities, Verdick said. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos