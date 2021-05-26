Top 5 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend: May 28-30

1. Opening of Coney Island

For over 130 years, Cincinnatians have flocked to Coney Island for summer fun. It is a place with historical roots and modern attractions, giving families the chance to enjoy attractions such as mini-golf, pedal boats and private cabana rentals to help you relax and enjoy a fun day in the sun. It’s also home to North America’s largest recirculating pool, the Sunlite Pool, which has over an acre of shallow water for the little ones, as well as four waterslides and over 70 interactive water play stations. in the spray area.

The park and the swimming pool open for the season Saturday and this year’s new attractions include the Challenge Zone with the country’s largest Aquaglide obstacle course and the Action Alley, featuring a jumping mat, foam parties, gaga pit, crafts, games and more. Coney Island and Sunlite Pool are located at 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Anderson Township. Daily tickets range from $ 14.49 to $ 27.49, with prices reduced after 4 p.m. Tickets include parking. coneyislandpark.com.

2. Florence Y’alls house opener

Our independent professional baseball team opens its season against the Washington Wild Things Thursday and Friday, and then runs Saturday through Monday to face the Sussex County minors. Florence Y’alls is a member of the Frontier League of Professional Baseball, a Major League Baseball partner league, and play their matches at UC Health Stadium (7950 Freedom Way, Florence).

It’s a fun, affordable way to spend a day at the baseball stadium. Teams are limited to three veteran players (over the age of 29) and must maintain a minimum of 10 rookies on the 24-player roster, so you see a lot of new talent every season. Ticket prices are modest from $ 10 to $ 12, and even seats in the VIP section directly behind the plate are only $ 14 up front, $ 16 on game day, with $ 2 from each VIP ticket. offered at Ronald McDonald House. Match times this weekend: 6:34 p.m. Thursday, 7:03 p.m. Friday, 6:36 p.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. Sunday and 3:01 p.m. Monday.florenceyalls.com.

3. A large number of artistic events

Here’s a look at the art and gallery openings this weekend:

ArtWorks opens its new V2 (V Squared) gallery on Friday. The new space focuses on young, emerging artists and the first exhibition is Student Power, directed by printmaker Terence Hammonds. The exhibit explores student protest movements and current issues that matter to young people in 2021. Opening is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the V2 Gallery, 901 E. McMillan Ave., Walnut Hills and the exhibit is runs until July 31. artworkscincinnati.org.

Nearby, the Manifest Creative Research Gallery and Drawing Center (2727 Woodburn Ave., Walnut Hills) is opening 5 new exhibitions: Rites of Passage, Magnitude 7, Jiachen Liu, Manifest Artist in Residence Showcase and Manifest Scholars in Residence Showcase. The opening is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and the exhibition runs until June 25 513-861-3638; manifestgallery.org.

The opening of the 50th Hamilton Current Regional Art Competition will be a free outdoor event that runs from 8:00 p.m. to midnight. Friday at the Monument Ave. at the Fitton Center for the Arts (101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton). This year’s exhibition selections will be projected in wall-scale images outside the center every night until June 4. fittoncenter.org.

And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Final Friday at the Pendleton Art Center, (1310 Pendleton St.), which runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Over 250 artists have studios in this 4-building center, which is open to the public to view and purchase works of art directly from the artists themselves. Artist of the month: Mary Barr Rhodes, studio 712. Free admission, $ 5 valet parking available at the door. 513-421-4339; pendletonartcenter.com.

4. Hollywood Drive-in opens for the season

For years, the Hollywood Theater in College Hill has provided entertainment to the neighborhood, and during the summer months, it reinvents itself as a drive-in theater, hosting movies in the parking lot (1538 Cedar Ave., College Hill ). The drive-in reopens for the season on Fridays and you can enjoy that classic summer experience every weekend with the movies you loved as a kid and the movies your kids love today.

Tickets are $ 25 per wagon and you are welcome to bring your own snacks or support your favorite local food vendors, who will serve you special dishes each evening. The show time is 9:15 p.m. Here is the program: Friday: The Sandlot. Saturday: Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Sunday: Coco. 513-654-3211; hollywooddriveintheater.com.

5. Wiedemann Mile

This mile-long journey begins and ends in the historic Wiedemann Brewery’s Bohemian Beer Garden, where the original Miami & Erie Canal wall still stands, more than 100 years after commercial traffic on the water ended. The course itself is on the multi-story canal bed so it’s mostly flat, but there are a few short but difficult hills near the midpoint. There is also a Chug-a-Lug relay race (teams of 4) where you drink a beer, run to the U-turn at the end of the canal path, drink another beer, run back and pass the witness to your teammate. The top three male and female runners win prizes, as does the team with the best relay time.

The race starts at noon Saturday, with check-in at 11:30 am at BeerGarden in Wiedemann, 4811 Vine St., St. Bernard. Admission is $ 25 and includes a drink of your choice and a WiedieWurst on a bun. There is also a Kids Fun Run at 12:30 p.m. with prizes for all participants. An all-day afterparty features live music, cornhole and ring toss competitions. Proceeds benefit the St. Bernard-Ludlow Grove Historical Society. Register: mile.wiedemannbeer.com.

Honorable mention: Tenement Life North of Liberty Tour

Do you know what a building is or how people live in it? A new 2-hour walking tour, led by guides from the Over-the-Rhine Museum, takes participants through the Over-the-Rhinenorth section of Liberty Street, bringing the stories of the people who lived in this neighborhood to life in the late 1800s and early 1800s. 1900s. The tour focuses on the built environment, including outhouses, swimming, access to water, and living and working conditions daily in densely populated apartments. The tour begins at the Findlay Market Beer Garden across from 1805 Elm St. Tickets are $ 15. otrmuseum.org/walking-the-stories.