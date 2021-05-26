



Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the lavish Bollywood celebrity house in Mumbai

The lavish home of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoors in Mumbai will give major interior purposes. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





4,924 readings

Bombay

Posted on May 26, 2021 at 4:03 p.m. 1 / 6 Photos of the Janhvi and Khushi Kapoors house Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and evergreen actor Sridevi. The two sisters are among the most popular child stars and have been in the headlines since their childhood. While Janhvi Kapoor has already made her film debut, fans are now waiting to watch Khushi Kapoor on the big screen. The two share a very close bond and have often been seen expressing their love on numerous social media platforms. Khushi Kapoor made their first TV appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 3 with older sister Janhvi Kapoor, where they were seen getting outspoken with host Neha Dhupia. On the show, the Kapoor sisters revealed many secrets about each other and were even recognized as the new Kardashians in town. Even though their choices may be completely different from each other in many areas, the one thing that remains the same between the two is their beauty inside and out. Here are photos from the lavish home of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoors in Mumbai where the celebrities live with their father, Boney Kapoor. Read ahead and take a look. Photo credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

2 / 6 White mesh curtains Janhvi Kapoor is frankly clicked past her white mesh curtains and brick wall. Photo credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

3 / 6 Old designer mirror Janhvi shares a photo with her father, Boney Kapoor, as they are clicked past the old designer wall mirror where the two sisters are constantly seen doing their own in-house photoshoots. Photo credit: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

4 / 6 Fur rugs We click on Khushi Kapoor posing for the camera as she sits on her furry rug. Photo credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

5 / 6 Image wall Khushi is clicked while standing in front of a beautifully painted wall which contains some family photos. Photo credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

6 / 6 Wood flooring Khushi Kapoor gets slammed flaunting her outfit as she stands on her parquet floor and wears black heels. Photo credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram







