The K-Pop Playbook: Inside McDonalds Famous Order Collab with BTS

When McDonalds announced The BTS Meal in April, Famous Order’s launch exploded on social media, the # 1 trend in the US and # 2 globally. At this point Jennifer Healan, vice president of US Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement, knew McDonalds was on to something very positive, admitting that while he had had success with the launch of Travis Scott and J Balvin, the reaction was not on BTS’s scale.

To bring some scale to BTS level of influence, K-pop superstars are part of South Korea largest exports, bringing $ 4.65 billion to its economy last year while representing 70% of the country’s annual tourists.

Digitally intelligent, the global phenomenon is the master of attracting attention online. Between 2013 and 2020, there were 2,395,082,950 mentions of BTS on social networks. BTS are like digital sleuths, Healan says. They think about what their audience likes and appreciates, what excites them and gets engaged.

Officially the biggest band in the world right now, McDonalds were keen to remove a page from the K-pop playbook, using the collaboration to increase fan engagement and boost the business, while celebrating our menu items. base, admitting that we looked at them because of how they reach their fan base, who are McDonalds fans as well.

One lesson from the K-pop brand machine that McDonalds applies at launch is what they call BTS’s smart tricks to tease collaboration. As part of our preparation for launch day, we’ve released yet another page from the playbook, announcing what’s going on with the dates, as it’s also something very much related to K-pop culture that gives fans information, so they can know what to look for, she shares. But we made it through the objective of the meal and the content that falls well.





Masters of heralding album release, the boy group last month released an hour-long animation of a block of melted butter to promote their new single Butter, which will star in the McDonalds campaign. With a sixth sense of what the BTS military wants to get into, while the animation is literally just melted butter, the graphic has garnered 16 million views and counting.

With Butter serving as the musical backdrop for the collaboration, Healan says McDonalds is playing part of the next chapter in BTS music that dates back to the days of his Im Lovin It jingle when Justin Timberlake helped launch a marketing campaign tied around this slogan.

And, music to McDonalds ears, the song released last week made YouTube history when it became the fastest video in YouTube history to surpass 10 million views in just 13 minutes. It now has 200 million views, the number one trend for music on the platform.

Were in touch with their fans in a way they were used to, Healan said, pointing to the fortuitous moment of the one-time launch. It really sets the tone for the countryside.

From the start, she says BTS has been very involved in all of the development of the campaign. Not only of the command itself, but also of the creation of all creation. They were phenomenal as partners, thinking about all the different aspects of our campaign, from the film to the social posts we made to the development of the merch.

Indeed, one thing BTS is known for is its merchandising and endorsement empire, which is on a scale never seen in Western music thanks to BTS’s huge social presence. This allows them to reach millions of young consumers.

On May 25, Hybe Merch announced on Twitter the drop in BTS X McDonalds merchandise via a group animation alongside the playful hashtag #DidYouFindThemAll? The bright graphic sees the group relaxing in a McDonalds, wearing various merchandise ranging from t-shirts and sweaters to socks and even a suitcase, teasing their BTS army.

With the launch of BTS Meal in the United States, McDonalds has finally revealed the BTS X McDonalds product, which will undoubtedly sell out within minutes.





McDonalds first started Famous Orders in 2020 during the Superbowl, where it asked some of its most iconic customers to connect with the rest of the country on Sunday night what their favorite orders were: Kim and Kanye, Millie Bobby Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, reporter Erin Andrews, Dracula, the Hamburglar and the Big Bad Wolf.

It starts with our fans. No matter your size or fame, everyone has a McDonalds order. And because of that, people feel even more connected to these celebrities. It’s all about authenticity, explains Healan. It has become a strategic platform idea, which is important for us to come back to as she continues to build the brand.

After Famous Trays, McDonalds collaborated with musicians Travis Scott and J Balvin, both of whom have proven to be important sales drivers in the United States, helping to strengthen their digital business and increase their digital customers, who have uploaded their application during these promotions. That’s why, for this BTS launch, McDonalds created four weeks of dynamic in-app content for customers, which it says is the first of its kind. Starting at launch, McDonalds will reveal exclusive digital surprises featuring the group each week, which can be viewed on the app.

As we think about the success of that, this Famous Orders program is the perfect intersection of how we maximize our marketing, how it connects to our core because we highlight our core menu items, Healan explains. And also something really important is how we drove our digital ambition and also the McDonalds experience when people go through the drive-thru. This program has the perfect intersection of these three business related things.

In my 15 years as owner and operator of McDonald’s, “ Famous Orders ” definitely stands out as one of the most creative and authentic marketing campaigns we have ever launched, adds Vicki Chancellor, Owner and McDonalds Operator and Chair of the McDonalds USA Franchise Marketing Committee.

Franchisees are the boots on the ground of the business, so to speak, and we can say what resonates the most with the customers and crew members of our restaurants. I saw first-hand the power of this program and how excited people are about BTS Meal, and couldn’t be more proud to be part of the company on this collaboration.