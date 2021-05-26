Is Aditya Chopra planning to launch Yash Raj’s OTT platform? : Bollywood News – Jioforme

Over the past year, the OTT market has seen an increase in viewership due to the Covid-19 blockade, and no other source of entertainment is available for viewers. While the theater has reopened in some locations as the pandemic continues to rage, the OTT platform with more and more subscribers continues to benefit from the constant stream of entertainment-hungry viewers. Faced with this sudden and convincing change in terms of content consumption, many filmmakers have chosen to release their films on the OTT platform. I’ve heard that Yash Raj Films, one of the biggest Bollywood production companies in India, currently run by Deepak Chopra, is also considering launching its own OTT channel.

The OTT platform has become the viewer’s choice during pandemics. In fact, almost all of these streaming platforms have seen a significant increase in subscriber numbers since the pandemic, and there are signs of a slowdown. OTT has become the most viable option for filmmakers as well as viewers as it is no longer visible. “Well-placed commercial sources. The sources continue as Aditya Chopra talks more about entering the OTT market. “Aditya Chopra runs one of the largest production companies in India, and entering the OTT field is not an easy decision for him. Acquired from future channel content, along with other established OTT players. There are many factors to consider, even renegotiating transactions for content that is already locked. “

Asking sources if any confirmed news about YRF’s OTT platform will be available in the near future, he adds: So if he decides to launch an OTT platform, there is definitely a big announcement. However, at this time, we absolutely cannot say that Aditya will enter this market. Yes, he thinks about it, but there is nothing for sure. “

