Food is Culture – The Martha’s Vineyard Times

There is probably no better expert on African American food and cooking practices than Dr. Jessica B. Harris, and millions of people will learn a lot about the same as they sit down to watch the news. Netflix docuseries based on it. book, High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America. It arrives on May 26, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, and it’s a must-see documentary about the African American journey from Benin in West Africa to Charleston, SC, to Monticello, New York. and beyond. Along the way, you’ll learn more about the history of slavery and its connection to foods most Americans consider theirs than you ever learned from a history book. And you will be surprised for the most part.

The Times spoke with Harris about his fascinating book, which now becomes a visual as well as a written journey. She is in the first episode of the series alongside narrator and film guide, chef and writer Stephen Satterfield. How Harris, who spends summers in Oak Bluffs where his parents bought a house over 60 years ago, ended up as part of the series after selling the rights to the book is a true Vineyard story. I wasn’t involved in its creation and was only in the first episode by accident, she says, and the Vineyard connection dates back to July 2019.

Abigail McGrath, niece of Harlem Renaissance author Dorothy West and founder of Renaissance House Writer’s Retreat in Oak Bluffs, invited Harris to attend a preview of writer, director and producer Roger Ross’s documentary The Apollo Williams, at Union Chapel in July. Harris meets Williams, they return to her home in Oak Bluffs after the screening, joined by a few other people, and they hit it off. She invites him to her annual July 14th party the next day, and they spend even more time together over the summer, getting to know each other, and he says, I think you gotta be there, that’s i.e. the Netflix documentary. he produced and directed based on his book.

I hadn’t thought of being there or not being there, she said. My agent kept saying: You sold the book; it is no longer yours. I was delighted and delighted to be invited to participate. I think people who watch will learn that food is culture, and there are a lot of stories to be told through food.

The first episode opens on the Dan-Topka market in Benin. Satterfield and Harris stroll through the colorful market filled with all manner of wares, and as they stop by a stall selling okra, Harris explains that it was slaves who brought him to the United States. yams on the market and realize for the first time, for me anyway, that they look nothing like the sweet potatoes we commonly call them. Yams weren’t growing well in the United States, says Harris, so they relied on the large, starchy root vegetable that grows here. Candied yams, we find out, are not a real thing.

Throughout the first episode, we also hear about the slave trade, with Benin being one of the places from which the slaves were transported. We see Satterfield walking the same path that slaves with chains on their feet and wrists walked before being herded aboard ships, snatched from their lives and homes. He visits Ouidah, once a busy slave port, and the door of no return. Harris is with Satterfield as he stands there, realizing the enormity of where he is. She asks him how he feels, and he replies that he wants to thank them, all the ancestors, and he feels like reuniting with them. It is moving to see Harris kiss Satterfield when his tears begin to flow.

The part that meant a lot is the fact that it is starting in a market in West Africa, Harris says. It was important for me to show origins that people don’t necessarily know. I think of all the episodes I’m very happy this was the one I was in.

Satterfield is the perfect guide as he leads the way throughout the series. He is a young chef and founder of Whetstone, a company that uses food to better understand people and the world. He produces magazines and podcasts that tell stories that connect people. Satterfield is someone Harris said she respects and admires, and we see in the documentary that the feelings are mutual.

High on the Hog and Satterfield take viewers to places they’ve never been, exposing them to things they never thought of. This song of the peacemaker, Kumbaya, we hear it sung in a church in the low country of South Carolina, where it comes from, only words came here, Lord, not Kumbaya. America’s favorite, macaroni and cheese, we learn, was prepared in the kitchen at Monticello, where slave James Hemings (Sally Hemings’ older brother) was Thomas Jefferson’s executive chef. Hemings traveled to Paris with Jefferson and was trained by some of the best chefs of the time. He eventually sought his freedom, but Jefferson did not accept this until Hemings trained another slave to take his place. Hemings trained his younger brother.

There are young black American chefs at High on the Hog, chefs who work to create cuisine that relates to the African American diaspora. Some of them prepare unique dishes, another lets the viewer discover the desserts she prepares for a June 17th celebration. We meet black cowboys in Texas and we meet Benjamin Harney, who operates an oyster cart in Brooklyn called Mothershuckers.

High on the Hog on Netflix only covers the first half of Harris’ book, and viewers want more. We asked him how his experience with the Netflix series differs from the book.

In many ways it’s different, says Harris. The Netflix series will be seen in 190 countries and in, I think, 32 languages. Likewise, there is a certain degree of anonymity in writing a book; people don’t necessarily know your face, and that can be a good thing. But by writing and appearing on the show now, my face is there, and it’s connected.

Harris is arriving on the island in a few weeks and plans to work on her current book while she is here. My best writing time is around mid-afternoon and early evening, she says, then I look up and it’s 9 a.m. Writing books was a side activity for Harris at first, she explains, as she was an English teacher at Queens College for decades, as well as a journalist. She said what she looked forward to the most when she got here was to visit friends. I have been going to the vineyard for 65 years, she says. My parents bought the house 64 years ago. There are a lot of people who don’t remember the island that I remember.

Harris led an interesting life, traveling to West Africa for the first time in 1972 with his mother. Now she’s been more times than she can count, Harris said. She was the travel editor of Essence magazine in the late 1970s, so High on the Hog was not about sitting down and writing the book experience, but rather the summary of a long trip.

I think people are going to see it and learn things that they didn’t know, and I hope it makes them think of things that they hadn’t thought of, Harris said of the documentary series. What we are taught in school and what the larger story may or may not be are often two different things.

High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, May 26.