5 times Bollywood gave us healthy Platonic friendships





Bollywood films have given us several remarkable love stories and striking friendships, but what is still rare is the depiction of a platonic friendship, without any trace of romantic development between the film's main characters. While Hindi films believe in the popular saying " Ek Ladka Aur Ek Ladki Kabhi Dost Nahi Ho Sakte " (A man and a woman can never be but friends), we watch some of the films and their characters trying to go beyond the usual and give us healthy friendships between a man and a woman. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Aditi and Bunny) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gave us all kinds of goals – from travel to friendship to love. While the group of friends had their fair share of problems, the friendship between Aditi and Bunny was too healthy to dismiss. The first time the group reunites after their trip to Manali is when Aditi gets married and an otherwise involved bunny himself makes it clear that he wouldn't have missed her for the world. That's when we see how much he waits for Aditi, proving that the best in the relationship don't need a pinch of romance to make them who they are. Main Hoon Na (Ram and Sanjana) You could say that Sanjana (Amrita Rao) and Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) had different love interests, so their relationship not exceeding friendship is quite normal. But how many times do we see a senior woman not developing something romantic around the king of romance? Although Ram was an undercover Army agent, he acted like a true friend and helped Sanjana overcome all threats. Rang De Basanti (Sonia and DJ, Karan, Aslam and Sukhi) It's an old Bollywood movie formula to throw into the love triangle in every other movie, especially the ones that have a lot of characters sharing the limelight. This is why it is remarkable how the character of Soha Ali Khan in the movie Rang De Basanti maintained a platonic friendship with his team of guys throughout the film. While it is indirectly implied that Karan's character might be in love with her, the beauty of their dynamic is that her feelings never come in the way of friendship. Queen (Rani and Oleksander, Taka and Tim) Similar to the previous example, Queen also mixed the character of Kangana (Rani) with a group of men in the maximum part of the film. Her character takes a major turn, she grows up and learns to fly past her fears while she is with them. And if there is a hint of affection between her and Oleksander, her friendship with all is further proof that friendship can flourish between men and women and remain so without becoming romantic. Ishq (Raja and Kajal) Kajol and Aamir Khan in the movie Ishq had different love interests from the start, but they were also placed in the middle of several storylines that serve as the perfect recipe for cooking up a love story. They both came from a similar background, could relate to each other and had mutual company after both being rejected and humiliated by their respective lovers. Yet one continued to be the support of the other throughout, making their friendship an endearing plot to the film.

