Why Uzo Aduba thinks the time is right for a new ‘in treatment’

Even with three Emmy Awards on her resume, Uzo Aduba says the prospect of staring in a new incarnation of the HBO soap opera In Treatment made her nervous. Truth be told, she said, it was the first time in a long time that the hangar had felt fear on the opening night of a show. Why the case of the nerves? In each half-hour episode, her psychotherapist Brooke Lawrence is immersed in complex conversations with a serious therapy patient.

It was the hardest thing I’ve ever worked on, says the former Orange Is the New Black actress. And I have to scream the woman I worked with on this show that helped me, Maydelle Clarice. [She] worked on set with me everyday to learn these lines. We would work [while doing] hair and makeup, we worked between takes, we worked 30 mins during lunch, we worked the 45 mins to an hour after our wrap, we worked on Saturdays for four hours and on Sundays for four hours because that’s such a dense material to learn. I feel like I have to say her name three times because I couldn’t have done it alone.

In a twist of fate, Aduba filmed an episode of the anthology series Solos before In Treatment went into production. This standalone story saw her portray Sasha, a woman in the near future who did not leave her automated Stay Home for 7,324 days for fear of a virus that ravaged the world two decades earlier. And, like In Treatment, it lasted around 30 minutes, during which time she’s rarely offscreen.

Solos was the perfect prep for In Treatment in terms of a grueling schedule and retention memorization, Aduba says. And that’s actually where I met Maydelle, which is why we continued to work together on In Treatment, because we had found such wonderful energy, learning the language, adopting it in memory and embracing it. working on the part itself.

Directed by showrunners Jennifer Schuur and Joshua Allen, the new season of the legacy HBO title connects to the original series, which ran for three seasons between 2008-2010 and starred Gabriel Byrne, through Lawrences’ professional relationship with Byrnes Paul Weston.

In this smooth reboot, the viewer follows Lawrence, a Baldwin Hills-based therapist, as she treats Eladio (Anthony Ramos), a healthcare worker with a sleep disorder; Colin (John Benjamin Hickey), a former king of technology with a streak of wrath; and Laila (Quintessa Swindell), a high school student trying to escape the shadows of her family, during several half-hour sessions. Aduba liked that the series was shot sequentially as it partially mimicked how therapy sessions would play out in the real world.

It was good to have scenes with, say, Anthony for two days, week 1, and then he won’t be back for another 10 days. So we do not review what Eladio is going through. And then in the space of those 10 days, I was going to have scripts Colin, Laila, Brookes, then the weekend.

Aduba, who won one of her Emmys for playing politician Shirley Chisholm in the limited series FX Mrs. America, knew much of the backstory of her own characters after signing up, but often discovered new ideas. on the story of his teammates a few days before the shoot. each sit down. However, Schuur and Allen haven’t kept everything a secret.

For example, with [Hickey]I knew we were going to tackle the release from prison recently, and that this was a volunteer patient and was going to be a challenge for him, Aduba says. I knew the Quintessas character would be the one in which Brooke saw a lot of her young self, in terms of where they both came from, some of the things she deals with in terms of academic expectations of the family and of ideas of perfection.

I knew Brooke was going to feel the need to satisfy her maternal instincts and that she really had to deal with abandoning her child and that she was going to play a lot of that in her sessions with Anthony and what he was too. feeling, which was the neglect of his own mother. And this patient-doctor relationship, therapist relationship, I knew that was going to be in there. Where they ended up going, I had no idea, it was a surprise to me.

Beyond the artistic aspirations of the treatments and it goes without saying that this is an impressive showcase of actors for everyone involved Aduba sees new relevance in the relaunch of the series.

I think it’s fair to say that this thing that we’ve all been through together as a global family has slowed us all down and created the space and time for the conversation about mental health, and hopefully has it. the, lifted some of the stigma. , Aduba said. And hopefully, because we were now in that space, something like In Treatment won’t feel so threatening or stigmatizing a resource.