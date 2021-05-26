Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians named his favorite Bollywood movies. The clock









Mumbai Indian drummer Suryakumar Yadav revealed his favorite Bollywood movies on Wednesday in a short clip posted to the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) five-time champion’s official Twitter account. Mumbai captioned the video, “From ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to ‘Hera Pheri’: In 106 seconds, Surya talks about her favorite humorous Bollywood movies.” In the pictures, Suryakumar also said he prefers watching humorous movies more than any other genre because it “makes me really happy when I come back from a game or get bored and do nothing.” “ From ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ to ‘Hera Pheri’ : Surya Tells Bollywood About Her Favorite Comedy Movies In 106 Seconds #a family #MumbaiIndians #Till Game Taka @ Surya_14kumar @MXTakaTak I tv pic.twitter.com/9se9f2ZtaW – Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 26, 2021 In the short clip, Suryakumar also revealed that he can watch ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ on repeat, as these are some of the movies he enjoys. watch. So what is Suryakumar’s favorite scene from “Andaz Apna Apna”? The Ekka-Dukka cricketer said the kidnapping scene in the film was something he recently enjoyed while watching the film. Suryakumar was last seen in action for the Mumbai Indians ahead of the postponement of the 2021 IPL. He scored 173 points in seven matches at a strike rate of 144 in the 14th edition of the league. He also hit the fifty point mark once. Promoted Suryakumar started his IPL career in 2012 in Mumbai. However, he has only played one game this season and has been sacked without scoring. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the 2014 IPL Player Auction. The following year he made headlines by scoring 46 out of 20 balls against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. He returned to Mumbai in the 11th edition of the league and has been an integral part of the squad under Rohit Sharma since then. Suryakumar has played 108 games in the IPL so far and has scored 2,197 points with an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 135.28. Topics mentioned in this article







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos