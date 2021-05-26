



Samuel E. Wright, the voice of iconic Disney characters on stage and on screen, has died aged 74 at his home in Walden, New York. Her daughter, Dee, confirmed at Hollywood journalist that Wright died Monday night after a three-year battle with prostate cancer. He was the brightest light, she said. Wright is best known for voicing the gruff crustacean Sebastian in Disneys The little Mermaid. Her 1989 performance as The Crab included renditions of Kiss the Girl and Under the Sea, both of which won Oscar nominations in the Original Song category. The latter title won the category, and a Grammy for composer Alan menken and lyricist Howard Ashman. Wright would reprise his role as Sebastian in various projects throughout his career, including the ’90s TV adaptation. The Little Mermaid 2: Back to the Sea in 2000, and its final credit, The Little Mermaid: Beginning of Ariels In 2008. Hamiltons Daveed Diggs, who will play Sebastian in the upcoming live-action The little Mermaid, paid tribute to Wright on Twitter. RIP to the author, he wrote. Thank you for all the joy you have brought to so many of us. I am standing on your shoulders. Those who listen to the original Broadways recording The Lion King will also recognize the towering voices of Wrights. He premiered the role of Mufasa in the 1997 stage adaptation, earning him a Tony nomination. Born November 20, 1946 in Camden, South Carolina, Wright made his Broadway debut in 1971. Jesus Christ Superstar. He continued to replace Ben vereen in the original production of Reinette apple and got his first Tony nomination in 1984 for The tap child. Wrights’ on-screen credits included roles in Cosby lounge, the Dukes of Hazzard spin off Enos, and the animated film Dinosaur. He also played jazz musician Dizzy Gillespie in Bird, Clint eastwoods 1988 biopic about legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker. In 1991, Wright told the Los Angeles Times that you tend to take each role and make it the best part you’ve ever played, adding: You don’t know what people are going to judge you on. It doesn’t matter if it’s a cartoon, Dizzy Gillespie or Othello, I’m going to play it with the same fervor in case anyone watches it.

