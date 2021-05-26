New Disney + Show photos released





Marvel Studios has released three new images of the upcoming Loki streaming series on Disney +, posted via Total movie, which also Loki on its last printed cover. The stills offer new looks at Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, as well as a behind-the-scenes photo of director Kate Waldron working with Hiddleston and Wilson. You can take a look below. Marvel Studios is stepping up Loki’s promotional effort ahead of his streaming debut in a few weeks, releasing new posters and images to create the hype. “I know this character now. I feel like the audience knows him. And playing him – and playing him honestly, but presenting him with new challenges, which I would then have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting part of” , Hiddleston said of reprising his Marvel role in an interview with MTV. “You have his very specific gifts. His intelligence, his betrayal, his misdeeds, his magic, and then seeing him run up against more formidable adversaries, like he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happened. , but I can not. “ (Photo: Marvel Studios) This version of Loki is an offshoot of the original, created when he escaped from custody of the Avengers with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. The Time Variance Authority then picked it up and, through the streaming series, put it to work to fix the timeline it had broken. Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige said the setup gives the series the ability to introduce and explore new versions of familiar characters from across the Marvel multiverse. “Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular,” Feige said. Weekly entertainment. He has not commented on whether Loki will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Photo: Marvel Studios) In Marvel Studios’ Loki, Loki is reprising his role of God of Evil for a new series after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing and Michael Waldron is the lead writer. Tom Hiddleston directs the series as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Are you excited about Lokithe beginnings of? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney + on Wednesday, June 9. you will be able Check it out here. Note: If you purchase any of the independently chosen awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

