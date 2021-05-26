Spotify Just Made A Promise To The Independent Artist Mentor And Market

Music streaming can be kind of a catch-22 for newbie artists: you can’t break through without impressive streaming numbers, and it’s hard to get impressive streaming numbers without breaking through.

Spotify is trying to level the playing field. On Wednesday, May 26, the streaming service announced its new program Fresh Finds, which will feature independent musicians in marketing campaigns and equip them with a variety of educational tools. The program is a spin-off of the Fresh Finds playlist, which has added more than 25,000 emerging artists since its launch five years ago. In 2021, around half of the artists added to the playlist previously had less than 21,000 listeners per month, but the average artist sees their listenership increase by 108% in the month following their playlist, according to Spotify in a new blog post. The streamer positions Fresh Finds as a launching pad, citing Clairo, Omar Apollo and Amine as alumni.

Marian Dicus – Vice President of Spotify, Global Co-Head of Music and Global Head of Artist and Label Services – says the playlist’s success made the company realize what more could be done to this type of artist was the “next logical step” in Spotify’s commitment to independent artists. “Where we can provide personalized and one-on-one support, I think that’s really meaningful,” she says.

The top four artists in the Fresh Finds program are Wallice, Unusual Demont, Julia Wolf and EKKSTACY – each of them having less than a million listeners per month. In the future, there will be two groups per year. Dicus claims that Spotify’s marketing and editorial teams are involved in the selection process. Spotify first used an algorithm to identify data-driven growth both on and off the platform, taking into account things like blog coverage and social gossip, before publishers pulled out all the stops. sneak into the music itself. For now, the Fresh Finds program is restricted to the United States, but Spotify is expanding the reach of Fresh Finds playlists, adding new regional versions in 13 territories, including the United Kingdom, South Korea, ‘Australia and New Zealand, as well as other parts of Asia, Europe and Latin America. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s something that [eventually] is deployed on a larger, multi-market basis, ”says Dicus. She says Spotify is also open to receiving submissions for the program in the future if there is enough demand.

Spotify will provide all artists involved with a “personalized masterclass” as well as credits to be used on Spotify for Artists resources like Canvas. (These courses are basically crash courses with Spotify executives on the ins and outs of audience growth and networking.)

Spotify will also provide opportunities for one-on-one mentoring with “established artists as needed”, although this component does not yet appear as fleshed out as others. The original idea was to connect the current class members with the alumni of the Fresh Finds playlist – “but they could tell us, ‘Actually, I would really like to talk to this crazy and amazing artist who is known to everyone in the world, ”says Dicus. “Well it depends. We don’t want to give it strict parameters. It is about associating them with people from whom they feel they can learn. “

Meanwhile, the company’s publishing team is teaming up the quartet with established producers to create original songs that will be released in June under the Spotify Singles banner. EKKSTACY will work with Jonny Pierce of The Drums, Unusual Demont will work with The Idiot, Wallice will work with Marinelli and Ariel Rechtshaid, and Julia Wolf will work with Jackson Foote, who is half of the production duo Loote. Dicus says Jonny Pierce is an “idol” of EKKSTACY, and Wallice, too, “always wanted to work with Ariel”. While Marinelli is already Wallice’s only longtime collaborator, the new team will see Wallice working with two different types of sounds in a co-production situation; Julia Wolf has also worked with Foote in the past.

Perhaps more importantly, Spotify will feature the artists of the Fresh Finds program in a “big on and off platform marketing campaign,” which includes docuseries-like content on social media.

Wolf – a Queens-based artist with the smallest following in the group – recounts Rolling stone that she has a billboard in Times Square. “Years ago, I walked through Times Square and looked at all those billboards,” says the singer, whose genre-less music often mixes electric guitar and pop and hip-hop rhythms, poetic writing. “You don’t understand how people get to this point; You really feel lost in it. I was confused and just didn’t know anything about this industry. For Spotify to take the time to look past the big streaming numbers and number of followings, just look at the artist, post, and music they want to share… It’s unreal. “

Wolf prides itself on being very practical and handy in everything she does, from music to visuals. While she only started releasing songs in 2019, she has been writing and preparing since high school. “These were the days of ‘lunch alone in the music room’,” she says. “I knew from then on that was what I wanted to do, but there were so many dead ends trying to find people to help me. Half was being too scared to ask people for help, because you’re just a shy kid. The other half were learning to produce, send songs and make them unrecognizable. I just couldn’t find the right people to help bring to life what was really clear to me.

Although streaming services are often criticized for not paying a living wage to the majority of artists, songwriters and rights holders, they offer global visibility – and thus have deprived record companies of power. considerable over the past decade. “Spotify and streaming have led to democratization,” says Dicus. “But now there is so much going on there. This is really why we have built these tools and resources for this community. You will continue to see us investing in this area just to give artists more options. “

To what extent is Spotify’s new Fresh Finds initiative a sharp response to the bad press about not being artist-friendly? “Look, this is complicated,” said Dicus. “The folks at Spotify are truly the most incredibly passionate group of people who care deeply about supporting artists and democratizing the industry. I think we take [the criticism] on the chin. We know that we are the biggest streaming platform in the world; it just comes with the territory. We really support artists big and small. We also say, “Okay, 57,000 artists now make up 90% of monthly streams on Spotify, and that number that you can see has quadrupled in six years.” Is it frustrating sometimes? Yes, sure, but we don’t mind that that much. Our job is just to create a ton of resources and tools. You might not use them all, but you have the option, and it’s amazing. “