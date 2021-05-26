Boston Calling returns in 2022 with headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine





If times were the same, more than 40,000 music fans would descend on Harvard athletic fields this weekend for Call Boston. But with festivals around the world, the pandemic has forced producers to cancel three-day concerts this year and last. On the eve of what would have been the kickoff for Boston Calling 2021, the hosts are announcing two headlining numbers for 2022. Eternal 12-Grammy Award-winning group Foo Fighters will share the bill with Rage Against the Machine as they were supposed to in 2020. Both groups started touring again this summer. The Foo Fighters tour festivals including Lollapalooza and Osheaga in July, and Bonnaroo in September. RageAgainst the Machine crosses the country for its first tour in a decade which ends at Madison Square Garden in August. When they return to the Northeast for Boston Calling next year, it will be their only performance in New England. We couldn’t be happier to come back in 2022 and have a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most famous rock bands as headliners, said Brian Appel, co-founder and CEO of Boston Calling Events in the ad. We spent the last year working on a festival that our fans can really expect, and we were so excited to share more news and surprises as we approach next year. The two-year delay in the appearance of Rage Against The Machine in Boston has given more weight to their billing. In the wake of George Floyd’s assassination a year ago, the band’s self-titled debut album reappeared in U.S. music charts as the racial justice movement adopted the group’s anti-racist song Killing In The Name Of. Almost three decades old lyrics were written to condemn white supremacy in American society after police brutally beat Rodney King in 1991. Rage Against The Machine also released a short documentary during the pandemic that uses the creation of this song to explore institutional racism throughout U.S. history. Foo Fighters will have new music to release to the Boston crowds. The band released an album during the pandemic called Medicine At Midnight, so fans had the chance to hear new songs from this recording. Boston Calling was founded in 2013 at City Hall Plaza and moved to the Harvard Athletic Complex in 2017. The rest of next year’s 60-act lineup will be announced in the coming months, with the third headlining of the festival. Early bird ticket packages are now on sale.

